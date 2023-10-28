‘We must be united in calling for a ceasefire’- SA votes for relief in Gaza

The SA delegation said it had voted for relief in the area and an end to the violence.

The UN General Assembly votes for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza, as the Israel-Hamas conflict raged for a 21st day. Picture: Andrea Renault / AFP)

South Africa have voted in favour of adopting a United Nations resolution to “protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations” in the Gaza area, amid a deadly war in the region.

Israel‘s retaliation to an October 7 attack from Hamas has, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, left more than 7,300 people dead, more than 3,000 of them children, and millions displaced. It is understood the total number of casualties from both sides exceeds 8,300.

ALSO READ: UN says ‘soon many more will die’ from Gaza siege

Amid claims of war crimes and a humanitarian crisis in the area, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted to adopt a resolution calling for an “immediate and sustained humanitarian truce” and protection of civilians.

The United Nations had earlier warned of a looming “unprecedented avalanche of human suffering” inside the Gaza area, but its Security Council had previously failed on four occasions to reach consensus on any action to be taken.

SA votes yes

South Africa joined 119 others in voting for the resolution, while 14 nations voted against it and 45 abstained.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said SA co-sponsored the resolution.

Explaining their decision, the SA delegation said it had voted for relief in the area and an end to the violence.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pandor calls out Israel and Hamas for alleged violations of international law

“As an international community, we must be united in calling for a comprehensive ceasefire. Humanitarian corridors should be opened immediately so aid and other basic services can reach all those in need. We call on all parties to exercise restraint and quell this unjust war“.

Communication blackouts could lead to atrocities

Meanwhile, AFP reported that fighting continued in Gaza on Saturday morning, with Israel expanding its ground operations and cutting communications to the Palestinian territory.

Live footage from the agency on Friday evening showed several airstrikes over northern Gaza, as thick black smoke filled the air.

NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the communications blackout could lead to mass atrocities being hidden from the world’s view.

ALSO READ: Dirco sets record straight on alleged government support for Hamas in Gaza conflict

Additional reporting by AFP