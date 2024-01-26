WATCH: SA vs Israel – Blinken and Pandor discuss need to protect civilian lives

South Africa is hopeful about Friday's ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Blinken spoke to Pandor on the phone about the war in Gaza. Photo: X/@SecBlinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s international Relations Minister Naledi Pandor met ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)‘s ruling, emphasising the need to protect civilian lives.

The court will on Friday rule on South Africa’s request for interventions in Gaza and accusations of genocide in the region by Israel. Judge Joan Donoghue, the President of the Court, will read the Court’s Order at the Peace Palace in The Hague on Friday at 1pm (2pm SA time) in the presence of a South African delegation led by Pandor.

Discussions

In a call to Pandor, Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support “for Israel’s right to ensure the attacks of October 7 can never be repeated.”

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the two also discussed the need for sustained humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians.

“Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor also reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-South Africa partnership and cooperation on shared priorities, including health, trade, and energy.”

Friday’s ICJ ruling will not deal with the core accusation of genocide against Israel, but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa.

SA hopeful

Meanwhile, Pandor said South Africa is hopeful about the ruling by the Peace Palace in The Hague.

“We’ve always approached this case in a positive spirit, But our core purpose was to highlight the plight of the innocent in Palestine. It was also to alert the international community to the great harm that is being done to the people of Palestine, public institutions and to the general order in that area. We want to draw attention to the lack of justice and freedom over many, many decades. Much of which has been ignored by the world.

“So, today I think, the Palestinian issue is front and centre of the world. That is a very important achievement through this case brought by South Africa,” Pandor said.

