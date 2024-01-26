WATCH LIVE: ICJ judgment on SA Gaza genocide case against Israel

The United Nations top court heard arguments two weeks ago from both South Africa and Israel regarding the dire situation in Gaza.

The Peace Palace on the Carnegieplein in The Hague. Picture AFP

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) sitting in The Hague it set to pronounce on a request from South Africa to order Israel to immediately stop its military operations in Gaza, which has claimed thousands of Palestinian lives.

Judge Joan Donoghue, the president of the court, will read the court’s order at the Peace Palace on Friday at 1pm (2pm SA time) in the presence of a South African delegation led by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

The United Nations top court heard arguments two weeks ago from both South Africa and Israel regarding the dire situation in Gaza, which South Africa argued amounted to genocide.

Watch the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) live proceeding here

Gaza death toll

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 25 700 people mostly women and children have been killed and more than 63 740 injured in the enclave since Israel’s attack. Israel estimates that about 1 200 people were killed in Hamas’ attack on 7 October.

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

During Israel’s argument before The Hague, its legal team labelled South Africa’s claims as “baseless”.

ALSO READ: Tension builds ahead ICJ Israel ‘genocide’ judgment. Here’s what an expert predicts

Global relations

The judgment by the ICJ, no matter the outcome, is expected to put South Africa in the spotlight and unsettle global relations, especially with the United States and the United Kingdom.

However, South Africa has received support from hundreds of countries including actors like Game of Thrones stars Charles Dance, Carice van Houten, Liam Cunnigham and Lena Headey have contributed to a series of videos supporting the historic case against Israel’s alleged genocide in Gaza.

Fifteen permanent judges and two ad hoc judges, nominated from South Africa and Israel, have deliberated on the matter for the past two weeks.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Thabo Mbeki calls for Israel’s war in Gaza to stop