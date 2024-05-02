SA ‘would never accept’ offer to take in migrants deported from UK

Speculation has swirled over other African countries possibly entering into migrant deportation agreements with the UK.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) had no plans to take in migrants and asylum seekers deported to the UK to Africa.

According to Al Jazeera, 5,700 migrants and refugees are expected to be deported to Rwanda this year. This after the two countries agreed on a controversial deal.

The agreement, several months in the making, has been challenged in court and criticised by human rights groups. The first flights carrying the migrants are expected to leave for Rwanda in July.

UK migrant deportationback to Africa

Meanwhile, speculation has swirled over other African countries possibly entering into similar agreements with the UK.

Namibia has reportedly rejected such a deal, said the Namibian Sun.

Asked if South Africa would do likewise, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said it was never on the cards.

“We would never accept such an offer,” he affirmed.

Other countries more stringent on border control

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi recently gazetted a final White Paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.

The minister said the changes to policy would replace the outdated Citizenship Act and introduce proposed changes to existing legislation.

Motsoaledi claimed most laws taken by countries around the world are more stringent on people entering their borders than SA. He said the new legislation would address this.

“The refugee protection and immigration legislation must provide for reservations and exceptions as contained in the 1951 Convention and 1961 OAU Convention.

“Particularly in that South Africa does not have the resources to grant all the socio-economic rights envisaged in the 1951 Convention,” he explained.

Motsoaledi added that new bodies that will issue visas will observe strict requirements and the maximum period to issue visas will be shortened.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal