Tshwane metro police have defended its right to enforce municipal by-laws, while the SANDF said the incident was 'regrettable'.

Members of two armed government bodies have gone toe-to-toe in a disagreement stemming from a traffic violation.

An altercation in the Pretoria CBD between members of the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was caught on camera by multiple bystanders on Tuesday.

The TMPD said the incident amounted to the “assault and intimidation” of its officers, while the SANDF said it would establish the facts before taking the matter further.

No injuries were reported, but TMPD stated on Tuesday that it had opened a case with police over the conduct of at least one SANDF member.

Videos of the incident show SANDF members standing on TMPD tow trucks, using sticks to beat away tow truck drivers and driving a vehicle off an active lift.

WATCH: TMPD and SANDF members argue in the Pretoria CBD

No institution above the law

TMPD said it had received complaints about vehicles obstructing parts of Visagie Street, with the vehicles belonging to SANDF members based at the nearby SANDF offices.

TMPD relayed that tow trucks were sent to the scene to remove illegally parked vehicles, and upon arrival were met with aggression by SANDF personnel.

Scuffles broke out between the members, with one SANDF member brandishing what appeared to be pepper spray to disrupt the TMPD’s work.

“During the confrontation, one TMPD member was disarmed of his service firearm by a SANDF member.

“The same SANDF member further pointed a firearm at TMPD members,” TMPD alleged.

Following the altercation, the vehicles were towed, and a criminal complaint was laid with the South African Police Service.

TMPD was adamant that it was within its rights to enforce traffic and municipal by-laws by removing vehicles causing an obstruction.

“No individual or institution is above the law, and all enforcement operations must be conducted without intimidation, interference, or the use of unlawful force.

“The department remains committed to carrying out its responsibilities professionally, lawfully and without fear or favour,” the metro police stated.

‘Contrary to military discipline’

The SANDF said the altercation was “unfortunate and deeply regrettable”, but stopped short of taking responsibility.

“Such an explosive situation should have never have occurred between two government security institutions that are expected to work in collaboration.

“The behaviour of uniformed members from both sides depicted in the footage is unbecoming of professional officers,” the SANDF stated on Wednesday.

The SANDF said it would compile a full report before making statements on who should be held accountable.

“While the defence force does not condone any conduct by its members that may be contrary to military discipline and professional standards, it is important that all the facts surrounding the incident be established before any conclusions are drawn,” the SANDF concluded.