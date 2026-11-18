Johannesburg's public swimming pools have been closed since Monday, while offers from residents to purchase chlorine are declined.

Being locked out of a public swimming pool for no reason other than a lack of chlorine and other chemicals is frustrating.

This scenario was made possible by the Johannesburg municipality, which failed to procure enough chemicals for the coming summer season.

Following a late reopening and the emergency procurement of 3 750kgs of pool chemicals in October, the resources were dry by the middle of November.

Without a regular spot to cool off, residents have been left angered by the reason for their prolonged discomfort.

The municipality vowed to provide regular updates on the progress of another emergency procurement, but silence from parties that aim to lead the city is raising questions about who is actually running it.

‘Pools are public assets’

One Linden resident, Brenda de Jager, learnt of the closure when arriving for her regular swim on Friday morning.

De Jager warned the municipality was underestimating the impact that closing the pools would have, as the facilities were more than recreational facilities.

“Swimming coaches, aqua aerobics instructors, and others who depend on these facilities are losing income.

“What frustrates me most is that something as basic and predictable as having sufficient chlorine should not be the reason communities are deprived of these facilities,” De Jager told The Citizen.

She said she and other community members had offered to buy chemicals for the pool, but staff told them it was against municipal protocol.

The searing heat is only temporarily broken by the infrequent rain, and De Jager stressed the timing could not be worse.

“With December approaching, many children will be looking forward to spending time at their local pools, especially those whose families cannot afford private facilities or holidays away.

“These pools are public assets, funded by ratepayers, and residents should be able to rely on the city to keep them operational.

“It’s not just about swimming. It’s about people’s health, livelihoods, recreation and quality of life,” De Jager lamented.

‘Institutional escape route’

Requests for an update from the municipality were acknowledged on Tuesday and will be added if forthcoming.

Aspirant leaders of the city ActionSA were also contacted for their input on the closures, but were non-committal.

“Official response is that ActionSA Joburg isn’t commenting to media at this stage as we’re focused on coalition discussions,” a party representative told The Citizen.

DA shadow MMC for community development, Lyrics Mazibuko, echoed De Jager’s sentiments around the lack of planning.

“This is not an unforeseen natural disaster, an extraordinary event or an emergency that the city could not have anticipated.

“It is a foreseeable operational requirement that should have been addressed through proper budgeting, demand forecasting and procurement planning,” Mazibuko told The Citizen.

While the municipality claims emergency procurement protocols have been implemented, Mazibuko explained it was an improper way to manage a department.

“It must explain why the original procurement process failed, when the shortage was identified, what corrective measures were implemented and why those measures were not sufficient to prevent closures.

“Emergency procurement must never become an institutional escape route for poor planning,” he said.