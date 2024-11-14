Desperate rescue effort underway for trapped Stilfontein illegal miners

Community members rally to rescue estimated 4 000 illegal miners trapped in abandoned Stilfontein shaft, amid desperation and fear.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers escort community members to a mine shaft to negotiate with artisanal miners underground to resurface in Stilfontein on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)

Desperation and fear is mounting among community members as they help retrieve suspected illegal miners remaining underground in an abandoned mining shaft in Stilfontein, near Klerksdorp.

Among the distressed families from Khuma township is Zinzi Tom, who believes her brother is among the estimated 4 000 miners.

“When the operation started, we were already here,” Tom said.

Distressed miner’s famillies

“My brother has been gone for three months, but he’d occasionally come up to see his wife and two children. Illegal mining changed him – he was a gangster, but it allowed him to support his family. Even though we knew it was wrong, he had stopped tormenting the community.”

Tom said her brother had been involved in illegal mining for two years, sometimes staying underground for six months at a time.

“We knew he was in this type of work because we know the living conditions of Khuma; unemployment and poverty are high but people were able to provide – even though it is illegal. Government has neglected us. It cares little about us. These mines were legally operating, but no development was done here,” she said.

On Tuesday, the community managed to lower some water and porridge into the shaft and returned yesterday to resume rescue operations.

“We are still here, hoping for the best, but only two people have been pulled out so far, and they were very weak. How are the rest surviving? There’s barely any food down there and only a few miners received the supplies sent yesterday. How long could that food last them?” Tom asked.

‘Barely any food down there’

About two weeks ago, nearly 1 000 illegal miners resurfaced from mines in Orkney.

Nearly 50 community members volunteered in the rescue effort, taking shifts to lower ropes in efforts to reach the miners.

For many in the poor town, illegal mining is their lifeline.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “I am here because of my husband. It’s been four months since he went underground. He was the person we are mostly reliant on, providing for the family. We remain hopeful. We are encouraged to see that some people have been retrieved.

“We are worried in what condition we will find him, but we want them out, whether alive or dead, and we will not leave until they come out. The biggest thing is getting him alive, or his remains, that is the concern of his family. We are asking for government to intervene because as it stands, they are not doing much.”

‘We will not leave until they come out’

Community leader at the site Johannes Qankase said the main priority was to save lives.

“Denying them food and water is inhumane. It’s like they’re being buried alive. The few who were rescued are dehydrated and weak.

“This is an imploding disaster. The constitution is clear that everyone has a right to life. These people have been left underground and there seems to be no plan in place to help them. It is clear there was no plan on how to rescue them,” said Qankase.

Several community members, including Qankase, have lodged complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission.

“We want accountability for those who have died. A proper rescue operation would be able to save more lives before it gets worse,” Qankase added.

Complaints lodged with SAHRC

The SAHRC provincial office confirmed it had received complaints regarding the matter.

SAHRC manager Shirley Mlombo said they would be visiting the site today to engage with relevant parties, including the community and law enforcement officials.

“We are calling for amnesty for these illegal miners,” Christopher Rutledge, executive director of Mining Affected Communities United in Action.

“They fear being arrested if they resurface, even though they’d likely only face minor charges like trespassing. “There’s no actual law against illegal mining.”