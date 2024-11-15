Police ‘not backing down’ as estimated 400 illegal miners ‘refuse’ to resurface

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the number of illegal miners who refuse to resurface was 'exaggerated'.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers escort community members to a mine shaft to negotiate with artisanal miners underground to resurface in Stilfontein on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) estimates that 350 to 400 illegal miners are refusing to resurface from an abandoned mine shaft at Stilfontein, North West.

Initially, a local community member who volunteered to assess the situation underground on Tuesday reported an estimated 4,000 to 4,500 miners.

It was also reported that several illegal miners may have died, although only one body has been retrieved from the shaft so far.

On Tuesday, North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told SABC News that police could neither confirm nor deny the estimate provided by the community member.

“We are working with them. We indicated last week that they must come forth and assist us to ensure these people come out. A volunteer went down, we were also there and part of everything that was happening,” said Mokgwabone.

“The volunteer estimated around 4,000 illegal miners still trapped underground. It is apparent that some of them are not in good condition health-wise. We were also told that some have died. We cannot dispute the information, so we are taking what he gave us.”

Two weeks ago, at least 500 illegal miners resurfaced from abandoned mines in Orkney in the province due to starvation and dehydration as Operation Vala Umgodi task teams monitored the area.

Number of illegal miners ‘exaggerated’

On Thursday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the number of illegal miners who refuse to resurface was “exaggerated”.

“In terms of the numbers, we do feel that the numbers are being exaggerated. We have pulled all resources and mobilised all resources to work on this particular case.

“Police have been collecting information. We have our intelligence operatives on the ground that are working closely with key stakeholders,” Mathe told Newzroom Afrika.

“Police have managed to estimate the numbers to be between 350 and 400. We don’t dispute that there are hundreds of illegal miners that are underground and refuse to resurface. We’re only disputing the exaggeration of the thousands that are still stuck underground.”

‘They refuse to cooperate’

Despite repeated efforts by police to get the miners to resurface, Mathe said their pleas have been ignored.

Efforts included sending a negotiator, food and posters down the shaft to persuade the illegal miners to come out.

“We have been making the call to the miners to resurface and as a responsible government. We have gone to great lengths to try and communicate to ensure that all these illegal miners resurface safely,” said Mathe.

“We have gone as far as writing posters and sending them down to the shafts. Police sent a negotiator as well and allowed food and water to be delivered down to these illegal miners to allow them to gain strength so that they will be able to come out. But those efforts fell on deaf ears.

“Police are now in a situation where these illegal miners refuse to resurface and cooperate with the SAPS. We have no choice but to stamp the authority of the state.

“We are not backing down as law enforcement, we have the responsibility to combat and prevent all incidences of criminality and illegal mining is one of them.”