Sanef ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli soldiers attack of Al Jazeera in Ramallah [VIDEO]

The closure order accuses Al Jazeera of incitement and supporting “terrorism”.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has “strongly condemned” the recent raid by Israeli soldiers on Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

At 3am, on live television earlier this week, heavily armed Israeli soldiers raided the broadcasters officers and handed the bureau head, Walid al-Omari, a notice to shut it down for 45 days.

Watch Israeli soldiers raid Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank

ISRAEL IS ORDERING A 45-DAY CLOSURE OF AL JAZEERA’S OFFICE IN RAMALLAH, OCCUPIED WEST BANK.



Al Jazeera’s @hamdahsalhut “Heavily armed, masked Israeli soldiers entered the building and handed the court order to chief Walid al Omar. They did not provide a reason for the decision.” pic.twitter.com/gdkAVBs6gQ — ZAMAN MALIK (@zamannx) September 22, 2024

Order

The Israeli soldiers ordered everyone working the overnight shift at the bureau to leave, telling them they could take only their personal belongings.

The order came from the Israeli military authority despite the bureau being in Area A, an area delineated as being under Palestinian control in the Oslo Accords, according to Al Jazeera.

“Attack on media freedom”

Sanef said the raid and “forced closure of the bureau” is an attack on media freedom.

“This blatant attack on media freedom strikes at the heart of democratic principles, as journalists must be free to report fairly, safely, and without fear of intimidation.”

Sanef said it recognises the raid and closure as a “culmination of the Israeli government’s ongoing efforts to “harass and intimidate” the Qatari broadcaster.

“This aggressive action is part of a broader pattern of escalating violence against journalists in conflict zones. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), 116 journalists have been killed in conflict areas. These figures represent far more than just statistics; they embody the tragic human cost of silencing the truth.”

ALSO READ: SA’s genocide case against Israel to continue at ICJ in October

Persecution of journalists

Sanef has consistently called for an end to the persecution and killing of journalists.

“We echo the sentiments of the United Nations (UN) and UNESCO, both of which have affirmed that “the safety of journalists is essential to ensuring freedom of expression and access to information for all,” Sanef said.

“Journalists serve a critical function in holding power to account, speaking truth to power, and ensuring that the public remains informed—even in the most dangerous and challenging environments.”

Protect journalists

Sanef said UN experts have also raised alarm over the rising attacks on journalists in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“Sanef stands in full solidarity with Al Jazeera and all journalists working in conflict zones across the globe.

“We call on governments worldwide to take immediate action to protect journalists’ safety, in compliance with international law and human rights standards, and to support their indispensable role as the eyes and ears of society. An attack on media freedom anywhere is an attack on democracy everywhere,” Sanef said.

Al Jazeera said Israel has often targeted its bureaus and its journalists, at times going as far as killing them – as it did Shireen Abu Akleh, Samer Abudaqa, Ismail al-Ghoul and Rami al-Rifi.

The closure order accuses Al Jazeera of incitement and supporting “terrorism”.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa confident SA will convince ICJ Israel is committing genocide [VIDEO]