Zille slams ANC over Joburg collapse, unveils five priority rescue plan [VIDEO]

Johannesburg, South Africa's economic powerhouse and self-styled "World-class African City," is facing a crippling governance crisis.

DA federal leader and City of Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says the ANC is “running Joburg like a party that knows the future is somebody else’s problem.”

Zille launched the party’s manifesto at Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday, as the country prepares for the Local Government Elections later this year.

Joburg crisis

The basic infrastructure of urban life is failing with a deepening water crisis, potholes, traffic lights and street lights no longer working across vast areas of the city, leaving whole neighbourhoods in darkness.

Caring for residents

Zille says the current government “does not care for the people.”

“The ANC is running Joburg like a party that knows the future is somebody else’s problem. Someone else must always clean up their mess and their partners as well. Look at Kenny Kunene, who is responsible for fixing Joburg’s roads.

“Because even the ANC knows what we know. If Joburg fails, South Africa fails. But if we can get Joburg working, we can get South Africa working. The President acknowledged the problem. But he stopped there. We will not stop there,” Zille said.

Working together

Zille said It will take “all of us working together to get Joburg working.”

“We pledge to be a professional, modern government and build a city that you all can be proud of. A government that cares about everyone, a government that you can trust.

“We will hire competent professionals and reward good performance. We will not tolerate poor performance and laziness. We want results,” Zille said.

‘Politics broke Joburg’

However, Zille said this cannot happen unless the politics in Joburg is fixed.

“Let’s be very clear, politics broke Joburg. The choices that voters made in the past broke Joburg, and only the voters, through the political process, can fix Joburg. So politics must fix Joburg. That can only happen if voters understand their role in that and deliver the blue party to govern the city,” Zille said.

“The ANC’s brand is corruption, crime, and collapse. That is the ANC brand. There have been a lot of studies, when you say to people, what is the first word that comes into your head when you hear ANC, 90% of the people say corruption,” Zille said.

“Because the truth is this, Joburg is not failing because of bad luck. It is failing because of corruption, incompetence, and years of political chaos,” she said.

Priorities

Zille outlined five priorities which she said the DA will “achieve in five years.”

1. Reliable water and electricity

“We will stop the stealing and wasting of money. We will ring-fence revenues paid for the most important services and invest in improving those services. We will partner with the private sector to build Joburg’s future.”

2. Roads

“We will fill potholes within 72 hours, get 95% of traffic lights working and repaint road markings. We will use modern technology to protect major intersections and stand up to rogue taxis.

3. 200,000 new jobs

“With a capable government and quality basic services, we will bring Joburg’s business centres back to life. The local economy will grow, and jobs will return. Joburg can only be saved in partnership with business and the City’s heroic residents.

4. Law and order

“We will be tough on crime, reclaim hijacked buildings and stop land invasions. We will have zero tolerance for illegal immigration. We will listen to whistle-blowers, protect them, and fire corrupt officials.”

5. Government

“We will hire competent professionals, reward good performance, and punish poor performance. A fair billing system. Simple, user-friendly systems with the best of modern technology.”

Voters

Zille said in the last local government election in 2021, only 42,6% of registered voters in Joburg actually voted.

“In this year’s election, we need at least 80% of DA supporters to vote for us on both ballots.

“If everyone who loves Joburg works together to rescue her, we can get this great city working. IDA iyaDibanisa. iKongolose iyaHlukanisa And when Joburg works, the people of Joburg work, and when the people of Joburg work, South Africa wins., Zille said.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to announce the official date for the local government elections, they are anticipated to take place in November 2026.

