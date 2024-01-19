Sapo issues new stamps to celebrate Springboks World Cup Rugby champions

The cost of the standard postage stamp is R5.95 per stamp and for an international stamp, R14.10.

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has issued a set of new international and standard rates postage stamps to celebrate the 2023 Springbok World Cup Rugby Champions.

The Springboks edged New Zealand’s All Blacks 12-11 in an incredible and tense final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis last year to win rugby’s most coveted championship trophy. It was a record fourth World Cup title for South Africa.

The Standard Postage stamp features a festive scene of a rugby field with a golden rugby ball placed for a penalty kick.

Design

The design of the International postage stamp features a golden rugby ball surrounded by a typographic design of the words “World Champions 2023” that includes the three previous years in which the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup championship.

The Sapo said given the national importance of the fourth Rugby World Cup win by the Springboks, it was decided that a special issuance would be of value to stamp collectors and users.

“The historic fourth win by the “Bokke” elicited a spirit of unity, patriotism and optimism in South Africa and created a wave of “green and gold” joy throughout the country.

“The return of the Springboks at OR Tambo airport was met with an ecstatic crowd, followed by an enthusiastic turnout of supporters for the Springboks’ national tour,” Sapo said.

ALSO READ: Springboks beat All Blacks to win World Cup: All the key moments

Cost

The cost of the standard postage stamp is R5.95 per stamp and for an international stamp, R14.10. The Commemorative envelope or First Day cover, which features each stamp rate costs R26.05.

Sapo said the stamp was designed internally by Thea Clemons of the South African Post Office Philatelic Services and signed off by the Business Rescue Practitioners.

South Africa’s streets turned green and gold with supporters celebrating the Springboks‘ magnificent triumph at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

ALSO READ: Post Office’s rescue plan gets green light despite job losses