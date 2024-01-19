WATCH: Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane sing classic in support of Bafana Bafana

The France-based players have also showed support to Mzansi fighter Dricus du Plessis, who is taking on US fighter Sean Strickland on Sunday.

Trevor Nyakane (L) and Siya Kolisi (R) have shown their support to the soccer national team, Bafana Bafana. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

In soccer, fans are referred to as the 12th man implying their influence on the field of play. Springbok players Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane showed their backing of the men’s national team, as they sang a classic Bafana Bafana supporters’ song.

Bafana Bafana are in the Ivory Coast, competing in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The team lost their opener against Mali on Tuesday and will take on Namibia this Sunday.

Tuesday’s defeat came after the team squandered their chances in front of goal, which left many fans disappointed as to why they bothered staying up late to cheer on the team.

“Bafana Bafana we are with you, all the best for the rest of the tournament,” captioned Kolisi in the Instagram post.

The two forwards ply their trade at French club Racing 92; while Kolisi arrived after their World Cup triumph last year, Nyakane has been at the club since 2022.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Mokoena – Namibia game is not a ‘must-win’

The song

French player and Racing 92 teammate Janick Tarrit joked that the two South Africans had a good way of killing time after arriving hours before training officially starts.

Jazz muso Mandisi Dyantyis was one of the many who reacted to the post. There has been growing banter on social media since Bafana’s loss to Mali that maybe the Springboks should be roped into the soccer team. Dyantyis’ comments were in the same vain, as he asked if the two didn’t want to play for the soccer team.

“If the head boy says we believe, then I guess we believe,” averred Maps Maponyane.

The song that was sung by the rugby players is by Princess M and Mava Lee, titled Bafana Bafana Siyavana.

In it, the singers celebrate the 1996 Afcon winning squad naming some of the star players such as Doctor Khumalo, Neil Tovey, Mark Williams and current Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Siya Kolisi’s heartwarming message to Dricus du Plessis ahead of his UFC match

Support for Dricus du Plessis

In two separate posts, the Bok players also showed support for UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis, who will be taking on US fighter Sean Strickland.

The Bok Captain also sent his message to Du Plessis. “I know the country is going to get behind you. You have all our support as South Africa, you supported us in the rugby World Cup as well, it was really amazing. I just want to wish you everything of the best,” said Kolisi.

NOW READ: Cassper Nyovest reflects on his hit ‘Doc Shebeleza’ celebrating a decade since its release