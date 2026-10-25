Saps receives overwhelming response as over 172 000 completed applications for 5 500 trainee posts

More than 300 000 profiles have been registered, according to the police service.

The South African Police Service (Saps) recruitment drive has attracted nearly 400 000 profile registrations, with over 170 000 completed successfully for just 5 500 police trainee posts, offering a glimpse into the intense demand for employment in the country, where thousands of job seekers are competing for a limited number of opportunities.

Police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk revealed on Sunday, 25 October 2026, that more than 300 000 profile registrations recorded in just over three days, with more than half having submitted their application via the Saps eRecruitment portal for the available trainee posts.

“Of these registrations, more than 232 000 applicants have completed the profile verification process, while over 190 000 have initiated their applications,” the Saps statement reads.

Saps trainee posts recruitment drive

Van Wyk said they received 160 000 applications from Africans, 11 000 from Coloureds, 600 from Indians and 150 from Whites.

Gauteng recorded the most completed applications, with 49 518, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with 33 661.

The Eastern Cape received 17 441 applications, narrowly ahead of Limpopo (16 251) and the Western Cape (16 249).

Mpumalanga recorded 14 900 applications, followed by the Free State (11 345), North West (9 179), and the Northern Cape (4 177).

“Female applicants account for more than 95 000 of the applications submitted, while male applicants have submitted over 76 000 applications since the recruitment drive opened on 21 October 2026,” added van Wyk.

Slower response times expected

Van Wyk said the high volume of applications may delay responses.

“The high volume of traffic on the eRecruitment portal may result in delays or slower response times for applicants attempting to register or submit their applications.

“The portal remains operational. The Saps Technology Management Services (TMS) division, together with its technology partners, is working around the clock to manage the increased demand and ensure the continued functioning of the system.

“Applicants who have successfully submitted their applications are assured that their submissions remain valid and that no further action is required.”

Here’s what to avoid

Van Wyk appeals to prospective applicants to remain patient when accessing the portal: https://erecruitment.saps.gov.za. She also gave the following tips for less headache: