WATCH: SA’s case against Israel for Gaza genocide ‘simple and straightforward’ – Ramaphosa

The case will be heard on Thursday and Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the country’s legal team ahead of the court battle with Israel. Photo: Screengrab

As South Africa prepares to take on Israel in the Gaza genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the country’s legal team ahead of the court battle.

South Africa filed an urgent case against Israel at the ICJ, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about South Africa’s case at the ICJ.

SA legal team

Speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)’s festivities in Mpumalanga during a visit to the Kingdom Houses of Amandebele on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola will present the country’s case to the ICJ.

“Our legal team is a high-level team comprised leading legal minds… we also (have) international lawyers based in the UK largely, including Professor John Dugard, who is a legal eagle par excellence, who is also well versed and well experienced with matters that have to do with the International Court of Justice.

“We are going to be arguing our case and the Minister of Justice will do the opening statement at the court and thereafter, our legal team will argue our case,” Ramaphosa said.

Strong case

Ramaphosa says South Africa’s case is “simple and straightforward”.

“It is about taking steps, and we have taken the steps to approach the ICJ to make an intervention to try and stop the genocide happening in Palestine, in Gaza especially. And where we felt very strongly, apart from pledging our solidarity with the people of Palestine, it is a matter of human and general justice that the genocide that is unfolding there should be stopped.”

The president added that despite South Africa’s calls on a political level on a number of forums across the world for Israel to end the genocide, the “slaughter and genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza has not stopped.

“As South Africans, we went through a very bitter struggle when we struggled against apartheid and in Israel, we see similar features of what we struggled against and we see a horrific genocide being perpetuated against the people of Palestine and we have had no choice but to make this intervention…

“As … president Nelson Mandela said, “we will not be free, our freedom will not be complete until the freedom of Palestinians is also achieved,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa’s legal team for the Gaza case against Israel includes lawyers such as Dugard, Max du Plessis, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Adila Hassim, Sarah Pudifin-Jones, Lerato Zikalala and Tshidiso Ramogale.

Killing innocent Palestinians

Meanwhile, Aharon Barak, the former president of the Supreme Court of Israel said he has seen no evidence to date that his country has violated international humanitarian law.

The 87-year-old Barak said the rules around collateral damage allow for the “killing of militants even if it leads to the death of children,” according to a report in The Globe and Mail.

“It may be proportional to kill five innocent kids in order to target their leader,” Barak said.

The jurist himself helped to define those rules for Israel with a 2006 ruling that found harm to innocents can be accepted so long as it is proportional to the military advantage gained.

Barak’s comments were slammed by Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“It is revealing that Israel has chosen Judge Barak to sit on the ICJ bench considering his utterances about the killing of Palestinian children. We will see how his stance unfolds in court. Our team remains focused on presenting a solid case against the government of Israel.”

The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 23,200 people, about 70% of them women and children, while 59,167 have been injured – according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

