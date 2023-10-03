See a lioness in Joburg? Take a pic and send a pin, says the NSPCA

The society's Bruce van Niekerk warned residents that if they see the animal, to not approach it.

This lioness was spotted along the R511 near the Hennops Hiking Trail. Image: iStock

A woman got the fright of her life this week when she reportedly opened her curtains to find a ‘lioness’ in her garden.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSCPA) told The Citizen the woman was the first to spot the animal, triggering a frantic search to confirm the alleged spotting in the South of Johannesburg.

The society’s Bruce van Niekerk warned residents that if they see the animal, to not approach it.

Instead, take a picture from where you are standing and send him a pin location to 0825750241.

“While we cannot confirm that it is a lioness, all the relevant authorities are on alert. Lions hunt mostly at night, but that’s in a natural environment. They normally rest in the day,” said Van Niekerk.

The NSCPA could not confirm if the animal belonged to anyone.

READ ALSO: Escapee lion disappears off face of the earth

According to social media user, SA911, the animal was last spotted on the hill below Piquetberg but was expected to be moving around quite fast.

“Please note that we have had reports of a white lioness that has been spotted in the area,” it said.

A lion was shot in February this year after it escaped while being transported from Leeubosch to Tlakgameng, in the North West Province. It had escaped from a trailer and was later shot by a farmer.

Other big cats on the loose

Last month a leopard was spotted in and around the Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve.

“The conservation reserve management officials and neighbours to the nature reserve are on the lookout for the animal and should it be spotted, the nature reserve will enlist the services of a wildlife veterinarian to come to the nature reserve to dart the animal and take to a sanctuary or other identified suitable protected area,” Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment spokesperson Andile Gumede said at the time.

Earlier this year, a tiger was spotted in Edenvale in the East Rand. Here there was actual footage of the tiger walking past a vehicle.

READ ALSO: Public warned of leopard roaming around Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve

At the start of the year, an eight-year-old tigress, Sheba, was euthanized after she escaped from a plot in the Walkers Fruit Farm area of Midvaal, south of Johannesburg.

Her owner reported that his fence had been deliberately cut.

READ ALSO: Lion on the loose in North West found and shot by farmer