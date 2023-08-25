Public warned of leopard roaming around Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve

It is not yet known where the leopard came from.

The Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment has warned the public of a leopard that is currently on the loose in an around the Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve.

The community in the vicinity of the Roodeplaat Nature Reserve Dam have been urged not to approach the leopard or try and capture it.

Precautions

Department spokesperson Andile Gumede said residents should contact the authorities if the leopard is spotted.

“The conservation reserve management officials and neighbours to the nature reserve are on the lookout for the animal and should it be spotted, the nature reserve will enlist the services of a wildlife veterinarian to come to the nature reserve to dart the animal and take to a sanctuary or other identified suitable protected area.

“The owner and the origin of the leopard are not known yet and the department is currently investigating,” Gumede said.

Leopards

Gumede said leopards are most active during the night but can sometimes be spotted during the day.

“Leopards are dangerous animals and therefore members of the community visiting the Roodeplaat Dam Nature Reserve are advised to be cautious.

“The department would like to remind members of the public that permits are required to transport and keep leopards or products of leopard.

“The department does not allow members of the public to keep leopards as pets because they are regarded as dangerous animals that should be kept in legally registered zoos or sanctuaries for rehabilitation,” Gumede added.

Wild cat escapes

A number of wild cats have escaped from captivity in the past few months, including a tiger in Edenvale and Sheba, the tiger that had to be euthanised in the Walkerville area.

The fully grown tigress escaped from her enclosure on a plot in the south of Johannesburg in January 2023 after owner reported that his fence had been cut.

Sheba was euthanised after attacking a 39-year-old man and killing two dogs and a pig.

The tiger was part of a privately owned male/female duo, living on a small holding in Walker Fruit Farm.

