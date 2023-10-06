Tshwane SPCA drowns in R1 million debt, seeks community support

At the Tshwane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), it seems peaceful on the surface but, in reality, the organisation is drowning in debt of more than a million rands with no idea of how to repay it. The Tshwane SPCA consists of two branches with just five inspectors. It covers an area of about 6 200km2 that includes Brits, Bela-Bela, Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Temba, Soshanguve and Hartbeespoort. Tshwane SPCA manager Andrew Kekana confirmed the electricity at their offices was disconnected in February by the City of Tshwane. Solar system installed He said they installed a solar system…

At the Tshwane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), it seems peaceful on the surface but, in reality, the organisation is drowning in debt of more than a million rands with no idea of how to repay it.

The Tshwane SPCA consists of two branches with just five inspectors.

It covers an area of about 6 200km2 that includes Brits, Bela-Bela, Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Temba, Soshanguve and Hartbeespoort.

Tshwane SPCA manager Andrew Kekana confirmed the electricity at their offices was disconnected in February by the City of Tshwane.

Solar system installed

He said they installed a solar system to run the building and operations.

“All our operations are fully functional. All the buildings, including the hospital and fridge, are connected.

“We also have services for carcasses’ removal three times a week,” he said.

Director of Tshwane SPCA Jeanine Niemann-Greatorex said the solar system was bought with funds not allocated for this.

“But it was an emergency so we did it. We couldn’t carry on paying (Tshwane) for an account that was billed incorrectly and every time we had to pay the reconnection fees.

“It adds up to a lot of money that we don’t have, or money allocated for other things.

“It’s a vicious circle,” she said.

Niemann-Greatorex said Tshwane was helping them sort out the account.

SPCA billed as property in industrial area

“We were billed as a property in an industrial area, not as a nonprofit organisation (NPO).

“When that is all settled, we will need donations because it will run to over R1 million,” she said.

“For the past 25 years, we have not been billed correctly.

“Our electricity was disconnected and it has been numerous times.

“We always paid the minimum amount to get it switched back on again.

“We always had a backlog,” she said.

Niemann-Greatorex said last December they had to phone lawyers to step in after the city wanted to disconnect their power.

“Money is always an issue.

Donations welcome

“We are an NPO that is not funded by the state or the municipality, so we need to generate our own funds,” she said.

Niemann-Greatorex said any donations were welcome. “Even if it’s just R100. It is the same amount you pay for two cups of coffee at a restaurant. It’s a small amount, but every R100 adds up.”

Economist Dawie Roodt said life was tough in the current economy.

“People don’t have money anymore and they don’t have money to support NPOs because they have to pay bills,” he said.

SPCA for stray animals

SPCA worker Wonders Chaira said he loved cats and was looking after 18 cats at home.

“Growing up, I remember my parents always feeding the stray cats. So, I got my love for cats from them,” he said.

Chaira said he loves working at the SPCA because he felt he was carrying on his late parents’ legacy of caring for stray animals.