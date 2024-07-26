Silence from City of Johannesburg as residents disconnected over billing anomaly

Residents had their services cut off after landing in arrears when an uncommunicated security deposit charge was added to their accounts.

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) ratepayers have bombarded their councillors with complaints of erroneous disconnections.

CoJ account holders were lumped with security deposit charges after their statements were received, forcing them into arrears and in the crosshairs of the city’s disconnection teams.

The Democratic Alliance’s Shadow MMC for Finance Chris Santana sent a letter to MMC of Finance Dada Morero asking for an explanation on the disconnections.

Santana explained to The Citizen how residents received their CoJ account statements on 5 June, with payment of those rates due by the end of that month.

Invoices were then updated on 11 June reflecting added security deposit charges, with residents city-wide claiming not to have been informed of this impending charge.

The Citizen contacted the MMC’s office for a response via email, WhatsApp and telephonically on Friday, with no answer received.

Residents whose accounted lapsed into a 30-day arrears period were swiftly disconnected by the city, causing outrage from historically prompt payers.

“Our residents are extremely frustrated by the lack of communication or public notice from the CoJ on the undue disconnections and unfair resolutions provided,” stated Santana.

Santana addressed his letter requesting information to Morero’s office on Wednesday, but by Friday, he said residents had still not received a reply.

List of requests

As well as the immediate restoration of any disconnected service because of this billing anomaly, Santana asked for payment plans to be initiated and reconnection fees waived.

“Some residents’ accounts increased by between R6 000 and R20 000. We are asking that the city at least allow residents a few months to pay off the amounts,” Santana told The Citizen.

Additonally, he suggested all extended social package beneficiaries, pensioners and those with properties valued under R500 000 be exempt from the security deposits.