Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Digital News Editor

1 minute read

25 Jul 2024

11:52 am

JUST IN: City of Joburg approves R2.5 billion overseas loan

The loan has been at the centre of controversy for several weeks and was rejected at a previous council meeting earlier this month.

ActionSA-Joburg-City Power

Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The City of Johannesburg has agreed to loan R2.5 billion from the French Development Agency (AFD).

ActionSA voted with the African National Congress (ANC) and African Independent Congress (AIC), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) in passing a resolution to approve the loan. The Good Party and Freedom Front Plus voted against it.

The loan has been at the centre of controversy for several weeks. It was rejected at a previous council meeting earlier this month.

The loan was initially turned down because Joburg finance MMC and ANC Joburg chair Dada Morero did not provide key details on the loan.

The cost of the loan was also raised as a serious concern, but Morero reportedly said without it the city faced a potential R2 billion shortfall. 

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) City of Johannesburg(COJ) council Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) GOOD Party loan money

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Ex-ward councillor, motivational speaker arrested on alleged ‘construction mafia’ charges
Politics Who will watch the Presidency?
News Court declares sections of health act unconstitutional in major blow to NHI
Courts Thabo Bester: ‘We’re going around in circles,’ says judge
South Africa 12 Gauteng high school girls suspended over alleged racist WhatsApp chat

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES