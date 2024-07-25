JUST IN: City of Joburg approves R2.5 billion overseas loan

The loan has been at the centre of controversy for several weeks and was rejected at a previous council meeting earlier this month.

The City of Johannesburg has agreed to loan R2.5 billion from the French Development Agency (AFD).

ActionSA voted with the African National Congress (ANC) and African Independent Congress (AIC), African Transformation Movement (ATM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) in passing a resolution to approve the loan. The Good Party and Freedom Front Plus voted against it.

The loan has been at the centre of controversy for several weeks. It was rejected at a previous council meeting earlier this month.

The loan was initially turned down because Joburg finance MMC and ANC Joburg chair Dada Morero did not provide key details on the loan.

The cost of the loan was also raised as a serious concern, but Morero reportedly said without it the city faced a potential R2 billion shortfall.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more