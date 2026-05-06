Sixty60 rider’s roadside rescue wins hearts across SA

The rider offered more than assistance, transporting the motorist to buy a new battery before fixing the car.

A Checkers Sixty60 rider has become a viral hero, after going out of his way to help a motorist who was stranded with a flat battery.

Reginald Maimela, 41, from Seshego in Limpopo has been a Sixty60 rider since June 2023.

While waiting for his next order at Bela Mall, in Bela-Bela, he saw a vehicle stuck in the car park and went to assist.

Going beyond the call of duty

In a video shared on Facebook, he is seen trying to jump-start the vehicle with his delivery bike.

When this didn’t work, he didn’t hesitate to offer the motorist a lift on his bike to buy a new battery before returning to help install it and get the car running again.

Maimela said he did not know the motorist but it was clear they needed help.

“It came from the heart. We should always keep our customers happy, so they continue to support us,” he said.

Social media reacts with praise

The clip, shared by Janine Enslin, quickly gained traction online, with her caption of praise: “That’s what you call service @Checkers_Sixty60.”

Social media users gushed with praise, saying his actions went far beyond his job description.

“Those Checkers Sixty60 guys will save us all from an apocalypse one day. There’s nothing they won’t do,” one joked.

“Wow, Checkers, give that driver a raise,” another said.

What began as a quick jump-start attempt ended in a full battery run – and a successful rescue.