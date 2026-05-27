Skeem Saam’s Mr Moloto cameo has Mzansi in a frenzy – But, who is the social media sensation?

Mr Moloto's guest appearance on 'Skeem Saam' has sent social media into overdrive, with viewers calling it 'peak television'.

If your timeline has been flooded with clips of a no-nonsense man confronting a fictional drug addict on your favourite soapie, you are not alone.

A cameo appearance by real-life Limpopo anti-drug activist Philly Moloto (popularly known as Mr Moloto) on SABC1’s Skeem Saam has taken social media by storm, and viewers cannot stop talking about it.

What happened on Skeem Saam?

In the storyline currently gripping viewers, character Clement Seakamela’s drug addiction has reached a crisis point, with his behaviour spiralling into theft and devastating family turmoil. Enter Mr Moloto, arriving, as he does in real life with bodyguards in tow to deliver a powerful wake-up call and haul Clement off to rehabilitation.

The crossover, which aired on 26 and 27 May 2026, was a deliberate blending of real life and fiction, and it landed exactly as intended.

Fans described it as educational, inspiring and, in the words of more than a few commenters, “peak television”. The moment generated viral clips across TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram almost immediately, with viewers losing their minds over the cameo.

Memes and jokes flooded the comments sections.

“Ntate Moloto wasn’t gonna watch Skeem Saam weekly and let Clement continue like that,” wrote one amused viewer. Others ran with his signature catchphrase, posting variations of “Mr Moloto has entered the chats” and “Wakey wakey, sleepy head.”

The humour, however, was underpinned by genuine praise for the show’s decision to bring him on board.

Who is Mr Moloto?

For those unfamiliar with the man behind the moment, Philly Moloto is the founder of LADGAC (the Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism and Crime Rehabilitation Centre) based in Seshego, Polokwane.

He has built a significant following on social media, particularly on TikTok, Facebook and YouTube, through videos documenting his direct, no-nonsense interventions with drug addicts.

His approach is as straightforward as it is dramatic. With the permission of an addict’s family, he arrives at their home (often with backup) confronts them where they sleep and takes them to his rehabilitation centre.

The resulting footage, raw and unfiltered, has made “wakey wakey, sleepy head” one of the more recognisable catchphrases in South African social media spaces. Many of the videos are equal parts emotional and unexpectedly funny, which has contributed to their viral spread.

Beyond the content, many South Africans regard Mr Moloto as a genuine community hero. He has received awards and widespread media praise for his hands-on approach to a crisis that continues to devastate families across Limpopo and beyond.

Snapshots from Mr Moloto’s Skeem Saam cameo. Picture: Facebook, OfficialSkeemSaam

He is not without controversy, however.

He has faced questions about the management of funds at his centre and his lifestyle choices, including the purchase of a Porsche, which he has publicly defended, have drawn criticism from some quarters. His intervention methods have also been the subject of debate.

Despite this, his following continues to grow, and his work remains a talking point in conversations about how South Africa addresses youth drug abuse at a community level.

Skeem Saam airs on SABC1, Mondays to Fridays at 7.30pm.