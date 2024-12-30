New Year’s dip: Some beaches and routes you may want to avoid

Authorities emphasised the importance of swimming in designated areas, proper waste disposal, and following safety guidelines to ensure a secure holiday season for beachgoers.

Over 90% of eThekwini’s beaches are currently open for swimming. Picture: iStock

As thousands of South Africans prepare to welcome 2025 at the nation’s beaches, some popular swimming spots are closed or may best be avoided.

Several areas in Cape Town have been identified as having chronic coastal water quality problems, including Central False Bay, Lagoon Beach (Milnerton), Macassar to Gordon’s Bay, and Three Anchor Bay (Sea Point).

But the City of Cape Town’s media manager, Luthando Tyhalibhongo, confirmed that all beaches in the city are open and safe for swimming.

“We conduct weekly and bi-weekly testing at 108 sites along our Atlantic and False Bay coastlines to determine the water quality at recreational beaches, tidal pools, and coastal monitoring points,” the city said.

It also issued comprehensive safety guidelines for beachgoers.

Swimming should be avoided for 12 to 24 hours after moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly at beaches rated “sufficient” or “poor.”

Additional precautions include avoiding swimming near estuary mouths, sheltered lagoons, and stormwater outlets.

Tips to keep water quality high

The city has outlined several ways residents can help maintain coastal water quality:

Proper disposal of nappies, female hygiene products, and other items

Keeping beaches free of food waste and litter

Proper management of pet waste on dog-friendly beaches

Correct disposal of fats, oils, and grease

Maintenance of road verges and stormwater management

Reporting pollution incidents through the city’s service request tool

Beach closed in Buffalo City

In the Eastern Cape, Buffalo Metropolitan Municipality has confirmed that nine of its ten beaches will be open, with Eastern Beach being the exception.

Municipal Spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya explained the closure.

“We want to remind the public that the eastern beach is still closed as the beach is washed away and is very dangerous. We do not see this changing in the foreseeable future.”

The municipality said it deployed 43 lifeguards across its beaches, with extended guarding hours until midnight, though night swimming is discouraged.

Swimmers are urged to stay within designated areas marked by flags and to avoid alcohol consumption while swimming. Parental supervision for children is mandatory.

The municipality also announced significant strides in beach accessibility, particularly at Gonubie Beach.

In partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) and the Eastern Cape Government, they have introduced Beach Access Mats for persons with disabilities.

Beach wheelchairs are available at both Gonubie and Nahoon beaches from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

For New Year’s celebrations, Buffalo City Metro announced extensive road closures affecting multiple areas including Quigney, Beacon Bay, Gonubie, Westbank, and Nahoon Reef.

The closures will be implemented from December 31, 2024, through January 1, 2025, to manage the expected influx of visitors.

Road closures:

Quigney (December 31, 2024, 5:30 AM – 6:00 PM):

Inverleith Terrace at Esplanade

Cadwalan Street at Aquarium Road

Longfellow Street at Marine Terrace

Moore Street at Marine Terrace

Buffalo Park Drive at John Bailie

Mc Janet Drive at John Bailie

Moore Street at Fitzpatrick Road

John Bailie (complete closure due to construction at Ebuhlanti)

Beacon Bay (January 1, 2025, 5:30 AM – 6:00 PM):

Nyala Road / Kiaat Road

Gonubie (January 1, 2025, 5:30 AM – 6:00 PM):

Riverside Road / Cane Street

Recreation Road / Meier Street

Gonubie Main Road / White Street

Oceanway / Smith Street

Westbank (January 1, 2025, 5:30 AM – 6:00 PM):

Potters Pass / Fullers Bay

Potters Pass / R72

Nahoon Reef (January 1, 2025, 5:30 AM – 6:00 PM):

Epson Road / Nahoon Reef Road

Beach Road / Rosyth Street

Two Durban beaches remain closed

In KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini Municipality reported that 21 of its 23 beaches are safe for swimming.

According to Mayoral Spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa, only Country Club and Anstey’s beaches remain closed due to water quality concerns.

“The status of beaches and pools will be updated as and when their status changes. You can still enjoy other recreational activities at closed beaches. You just can’t swim,” the municipality said.

The following beaches will be open in eThekwini:

uShaka

Addington

Battery Beach

Bay of Plenty

Point Beach

North Beach

South Beach

Wedge Beach

Thekwini Beach

Laguna Beach

Mdloti Main

Umhlanga Main

Bronze Beach

Westbrook

Umgababa

Brighton

Winkelespruit

Toti Main Beach

Pipeline Beach

Warner Beach

Reunion

Public pools

The municipality has opened numerous public pools with operating hours from 6 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 9 AM to 5 PM on Sundays and holidays. Open facilities include:

Laguna Paddling Pool

KwaMashu G

Hambanathi

Buffelsdale

Verulam

Stanmore

Rainham

Durban North

South Beach Paddling

Umgababa

Pipeline Paddling

Tiger Rocks

Inyoni

Ansteys Paddling

Umlazi D

LT King

Merewent

Tesoriere

Bellair

Alex Bulley

Lamontville

Bayview

Croftdene

Lahee Park

Westville

Mariannridge

Nagina

Sutton Park

Austerville

Arena Park

The municipality emphasised that while swimming is prohibited at closed beaches, other recreational activities are still permitted, and they urge visitors to maintain cleanliness by using provided waste bins.

