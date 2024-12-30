Residents urged to use fireworks responsibly on New Year’s Eve

Joburg EMS reminded parents not to let children handle fireworks without supervision.

As New Years eve approaches, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has urged residents to use fireworks responsibly.

South Africans are expected to welcome the new year on midnight on Tuesday which is usually characterized by Celebrations across the country.

Fireworks rules

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo has wished residents a safe and joyous New Year, but urged people to be cautious when ringing in 2025.

Khumalo has reminded parents not to let children handle fireworks without supervision and consider the safety of their pets during the celebrations.

“Residents and dealerships are advised to adhere to fireworks rules and regulations stipulated in the city bylaws. Failure to adhere to bylaws may result in heft fines. We advise the residents to be extremely cautious when using fireworks.”

Khumalo emphasized that residents must ensure that they purchase fireworks from authorised dealerships.

“Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to ignite fireworks without adult supervision. Fireworks should not be set alight near schools, hospitals, agricultural holdings or factories that store explosives.

“Refrain from igniting fireworks indoors and near pets. Fireworks are permitted between 11pm to 1am on New Years eve,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo said EMS teams would be on high alert across the city’s seven regions to respond to any emergencies.

Bylaws

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni said it is taking a “firm stand” on the selling and setting off of fireworks over the festive season – taking into account the rights of residents and animals.

Spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said while the discharge of fireworks is provided for the under the Gauteng Noise Control Regulations (1999), this must be done within the confines of the law.

“In line with the city’s by-laws on disturbing the peace, anyone setting off fireworks illegally will receive a R1 000 spot fine.”

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni said it will also be vigilant against the illegal sale of alcohol while continuing with the food safety campaign.

“This entails random visits to spaza shops and other food-trading businesses to check the status of the business, the quality and the expiry date of their products among others,” the city said.

