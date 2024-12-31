Hitting the beach? Bathers warned of stronger currents and tides on New Year’s Eve

Here are four golden rules to remember when in and around water ...

As South Africans head to beaches across the country to see out the new year, the City of Cape Town has warned of strong currents and extreme tides that could wreak havoc on swimmers.

This is because the new moon spring tide will peak on Tuesday, 31 December.

“This will result in higher than usual high tides and lower than usual low tides that can last several days. These variations lead to more intensified currents affecting bather safety,” the City explained.

The City also cautioned against diving off rocks or into shallow water. “If you cannot tell the depth of the water, don’t dive.”

ALSO READ: New Year’s dip: Some beaches and routes you may want to avoid

Tips to stay safe around water

It outlined these four golden rules to remember when in and around water:

• Always swim on a beach with lifeguards on duty and between their red and yellow flags;

• Do not leave children unsupervised in or around water;

• Do not swim under the influence of alcohol; and

• Beware of rip currents. If caught in a current, try to stay calm and signal for help.

ALSO READ: Going to the beach, Joburg? How to stay safe

Missing children on beaches

The City has implemented the province’s IdentiKidz programme at selected beaches since 14 December.

Under the programme, parents and caregivers are encouraged to tag their children to help locate them.



It runs until 12 January and has so far tagged over 25 000 children.

Eight missing children were found over the last weekend at beaches under the programme, with 169 safely located the weekend before.

“While this number is much lower than last weekend’s 169 children lost, as parents and caregivers, we must do better. This is unacceptable.



“Our beaches are some of the best, most beautiful and happiest places. They’re also popular and crowded, and if we’re not all doing our part, they can be dangerous.

“Many parents still decline to have their children tagged in the City’s Identikidz programme as they are reluctant to provide their contact details.



“Rest assured, your personal information will only be used should your child be lost, and we will need to contact you.

“It is easy for a small child to get lost in a crowd of adults. Your child’s safety is your responsibility, not that of a slightly older sibling or lifeguard. Help us keep your children safe at the beach,” the City said.

The busiest beaches

According to the City, Strand, Muizenberg, and Strandfontein were the busiest beaches and registered the most children tagged.

ALSO READ: Blue Flag beaches in SA: Where can you find the highest quality sand and surf?

Here are the number of tags per beach:

Strand: 2 907

Muizenberg 2 169

Strandfontein 2 107

Mnandi: 2 065

Camps Bay: 1 933

Monwabisi: 1 905

Gordon’s Bay: 1 581

Sea Point: 1 359

Harmony Park: 1 210

Fish Hoek: 788

Silwerstroomstrand: 508

Melkbosstrand: 497

Lagoon Beach: 436

Big Bay: 280

Milnerton Beach: 67

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

NOW READ: Dezemba dip! Sea Point Pavilion, community pools set to reopen…and CT’s best beaches



