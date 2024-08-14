Soweto community split over foreign-owned shop closures (VIDEO)

Mofolo residents are divided after foreign-owned shops were closed following a shooting incident involving a local resident and a shopkeeper.

Disgruntled residents in Mofolo, Soweto, are divided over a series of initiated closures of foreign-owned shops in the area. This saw the removal of shopkeepers from their premises yesterday.

The community embarked on a campaign targeted at foreign nationals to immediately leave the township in which a shop owner allegedly shot and wounded Lusanda Ngxongo, 22, during a scuffle at the weekend.

Family horrified at attack

Ngxongo’s uncle, Ndumiso Xaba, said they are horrified at the brazen attack.

“He nearly lost his life, and noone, not even the authorities, sees anything wrong. Instead they are protecting him [the shopkeeper].

“He was shot twice at close range and one of the bullets damaged his intestines, which had to be operated on.”

According to reports, during the altercation, the shop owner allegedly went inside his shop, retrieved a firearm, and shot Ngxongo before fleeing the scene.

He was later apprehended and taken to the Moroka Police Station.

Operation Dudula for closure of shops

Zandile Dabula, president of Operation Dudula, said: “For the past four years, we have been advocating for these shop owners to vacate our townships. Despite our efforts, we have not succeeded, but we will not stop until they are gone.”

But community member, Xolani Sehoka said while he acknowledged the serious nature of the incident, he was against the closure of shops.

“In the end, we are the ones who are left desperate and have to go far to get basic needs,” he said.

Watch a video of residents booting out foreign nations here:

