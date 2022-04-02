Marizka Coetzer
2 Apr 2022
A childhood dream of saving the world comes true for Tarryn Johnston

Johnston is helping others, as Miss Cleaning and Changing the World, one river clean-up at a time.

Tarryn Johnston from Hennops Revival poses near the Irene Country Club river trap along the Hennops River in Centurion, 31 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Dressed in old clothes, gumboots, and rubber gloves, Tarryn Johnston, who dreamed of becoming a Miss World winner to save the world as a child, ended up doing the very same as an adult. Instead of a ball gown, a crown, and a vow to change the world, Johnston was still helping others, as Miss Cleaning and Changing the World, one river clean-up at a time. Johnston was born in Cape Town in 1976 and relocated with her family to Centurion when her dad was transferred in 1978 and bought a house in Irene, where they still live today. After...

