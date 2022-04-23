Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
4 minute read
23 Apr 2022
7:30 am
Special Features

Long time creative guru Brett Morris still going strong

Brendan Seery

He says you have to step outside your own little comfort zone if you are to learn and be really creative.

Brett Morris, Executive Creative Chair of FCB, poses for a photograph at the FCB offices in Sandton, 13 April 2022. Picture: Michel Bega
Brett Morris is glad his father wasn’t your “typical accountant” – because he told his sons not to follow in his footsteps, as the profession is “boring”. “Can you imagine a Jewish accountant saying that?” chuckles Morris, adding: “He told us to do something we loved.” That something was, Morris thought for a while, architecture – and then, a little later, law. “But I could never see myself being a lawyer.” He was always fascinated by advertising, though, and quite often would think “there must have been a better way of doing that”. Then, he discovered, “that you could act...

Read more on these topics