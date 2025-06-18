WhatsApp to get ads: Here’s what you need to know

WhatsApp users will encounter ads after viewing a few status updates.

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp will soon introduce ads, but they will appear only on statuses.

This will work similarly to how ads on Instagram stories work. WhatsApp users will encounter ads after viewing a few status updates.

The new move might be the best way for businesses to advertise their products and services, as the company says more than 1.5 billion users visit the status updates tab every day.

WhatsApp Status popular

WhatsApp said the status updates and Channels are an easier way for people and organisations to keep in touch.

“Advertising on the app will make it easier for people to start a conversation with your business or find and follow your channel by advertising on WhatsApp, so you can build relationships and grow.”

People and businesses use statuses to share photos, videos, voice notes, and text with their mutual contacts, which last 24 hours.

How will advertising on WhatsApp statuses work

WhatsApp added that they have built the ads with privacy in mind. “No matter what, personal messages, calls and statuses are end-to-end encrypted and can’t be used to show people ads.”

End-to-end encryption is a security method that protects the privacy of communications between two parties by ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access the information.

The ads will appear in the updates tab, which shows statuses and channels. The company assures users that the personal messaging experience on WhatsApp remains unchanged.

Changes in channels

Apart from ads on statuses, the messaging app will introduce changes to its broadcast feature, channels. The feature will allow select accounts to offer paid subscriptions for exclusive content, with payments processed via app stores.

“Promoted channel ads help your business get discovered by boosting your channel in the directory and making it easy for people to find content that’s right for them.”

WhatsApp will start generating revenue from these introductions, as it has primarily been making money from WhatsApp Business and click-to-WhatsApp ads.

