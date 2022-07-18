Brenden Seery
18 Jul 2022
6:05 am
Special Features

FEATURE: Ford Struandale assembles engines for global use

Brenden Seery

This Ford engine plant operates like a hospital. Out on the line, every process is meticulously measured.

SURGEON’S PRECISION. Engine assembly lines feature positive ventilation – just like hospitals – and standards of cleanliness are medical grade, too. Pictures: Mileman Media.
The surprise about Ford’s Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape is that it is more like a medical facility than a clanking, hissing, steaming, noisy factory. For a start, until recently and well beyond the end of the government’s Covid mandates, Ford still required employees to wear face masks to provide a safe and healthy work environment, and, due to the impact Covid sick leave can have on production at a finely-tuned, accurate and 'just in time” production process. The engine assembly line features positive air ventilation – as you would find in a hospital operating theatre,...

