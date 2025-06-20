Ford powers leopard conservation efforts

Leopards roam far and wide in the Cape’s mountains, but dedicated researchers and Ford 4x4s go the distance to help protect them.

Every now and again, a leopard triggers a camera trap. Picture: Cape Leopard Trust

Leopards are reclusive by nature but those in the Western Cape are much harder to spot than the species elsewhere in South Africa, because they are fewer in number, have far greater roaming areas and also because their domain is largely inaccessible to man and vehicle.

These are three reasons why the Cape Leopard Trust (CLT) has partnered with the Ford Wildlife Foundation in their studies to determine the number and behaviour patterns of animals in the Boland Mountain Complex (BMC), which covers about 2 500km².

A group of us joined trust researchers at Klipbokkop Mountain Reserve outside Worcester this week to see first-hand just how difficult their task is to perform.

Leopard numbers are low overall

Overall leopard numbers are low, as indicated by their “vulnerable” status on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of endangered species.

Leopards in the Cape – calling them “Cape leopards” suggests they are a different species from those found in the bushveld, which they are not – are even more scarce in the BMC, with a population density of 1.69 animals per 100km².

The leopard population density in the Western Cape’s fynbos biome is five times less than that of a savannah environment such as that typically found in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.

The southern animals are much smaller because they feed on prey such as baboons, porcupines, rabbits and rock hyrax, or dassies, rather than antelope such as impala. They’re almost only half the size.

Cape Leopard Trust researchers Anita Wilkinson and Dr Katy Williams check a camera trap. Picture: Jim Freeman

What further complicates the CLT’s work is the extended ranges of leopards in the Western Cape.

Extended ranges of leopards in WC

Males and females typically patrol 170-670km² and 74-200km² respectively, compared to the 25-50km² and 10- 25km² of their counterparts in, for instance, the Kruger National Park.

One of the most powerful tools in the trust’s research toolkit is a camera trap, consisting of two motion and heat-sensitive digital cameras that monitor wildlife day and night.

These devices are essential for studying leopards because each animal has a unique rosette (“spot”) pattern, which enables researchers to identify individuals.

By analysing photographic data, the CLT can estimate leopard population densities, determine ranges and monitor changes over time.

The BMC is one of the trust’s priority long-term monitoring sites. Surveys began in 2010.

Camera traps and covers

The current survey involves 90 camera traps and covers protected land managed by CapeNature, the City of Cape Town and adjacent private properties such as Klipbokkop, a long-time supporter of the CLT.

Ford Rangers, donated by the Ford Wildlife Foundation to the Cape Leopard Trust, return to Klipbokkop. Picture: Jim Freeman

“Researching leopards in the Cape is especially challenging due to the leopard’s elusive nature and the demanding landscapes in which we work,” said Dr Katy Williams, research and conservation director at CLT.

Accessing these rugged, mountainous regions would be next to impossible without a vehicle such as the Ford Ranger XLT 4×4, provided by the Ford Wildlife Foundation.

“Fieldwork requires careful planning, rugged equipment and reliable mobility.

“The Ford Wildlife Foundation Ranger is an essential part of every camera trap survey,” Williams said.

Making our way to and from the camera traps was definitely not for the faint-hearted.

The roads were steep and degraded, with terrifying drop-offs.

The three designated drivers handled the excruciating terrain with aplomb… as did the Ford Rangers.