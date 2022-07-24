Marizka Coetzer
24 Jul 2022
A life in service to others

When Catherine Keyworth spoke about helping to train guide dog puppies, her eyes sparkled.

Catherine Keyworth from the Arcadia City Improvement District on 18 July 2022 in Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Most cities around the world could hardly be described as models for healthy living as populations rise and the strain on municipal resources increases. However, as manager of the not-for-profit Arcadia City Improvement District, Catherine Keyworth and her team are creating an oasis in a world of crime and grime. Keyworth initially obtained a BA honours degree in visual studies from the University of Pretoria while working in the film and TV industry for five years. Yet she wanted something more. “I quit my job, a scary move, finished my honours thesis in three months, handed it in and took...

