A life in service to others

Most cities around the world could hardly be described as models for healthy living as populations rise and the strain on municipal resources increases. However, as manager of the not-for-profit Arcadia City Improvement District, Catherine Keyworth and her team are creating an oasis in a world of crime and grime. Keyworth initially obtained a BA honours degree in visual studies from the University of Pretoria while working in the film and TV industry for five years. Yet she wanted something more. “I quit my job, a scary move, finished my honours thesis in three months, handed it in and took...

Most cities around the world could hardly be described as models for healthy living as populations rise and the strain on municipal resources increases.

However, as manager of the not-for-profit Arcadia City Improvement District, Catherine Keyworth and her team are creating an oasis in a world of crime and grime.

Keyworth initially obtained a BA honours degree in visual studies from the University of Pretoria while working in the film and TV industry for five years.

Yet she wanted something more.

“I quit my job, a scary move, finished my honours thesis in three months, handed it in and took a job in BBE compliance,” she said.

Keyworth was retrenched after two years, which forced her to take another leap of faith.

“I was devastated. It was a terrible time in my life and a huge learning curve,” she said.

When her mother, one of the founders of the Central Improvement District in Arcadia, retired at the age of 70, Keyworth was faced with a choice.

She had never dreamed of stepping into her mother’s shoes, but she interviewed for the position twice and was appointed six weeks later.

“I haven’t looked back – ever,” she said.

She is now a part of the Members Golden Key Academic Honours Society, a member of the Ethics Institute of South Africa and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Catherine Keyworth from the Arcadia City Improvement District on 18 July 2022 in Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Keyworth said she noticed humanity was often discouraged.

“I am in an industry where my humanity is being courageous. I care about public space; public space is free, where you can walk and don’t feel incarcerated or harassed, or made to feel uncomfortable.

“I feel strongly about the right to freedom of movement and to walk without feeling scared,” she said.

Her key responsibilities included public space management.

“Cleaning, security and beautifications are my core performance areas, but I do have a sparkle area,” she said.

When Keyworth spoke about helping to train guide dog puppies, her eyes sparkled.

“I had friends raise guide dog puppies. Those puppies who grow up in the suburbs are scared of taxis.

“They don’t know what it’s like to go on a bus. And I decided there was something we could do about it,” she said.

Keyworth said they took the puppies on a big purple BRT bus and practised getting on and off a bus.

“What we forget is blind people make use of public transport. We forget about that. Some of these doggies have never been on a bus before,” she explained.

Keyworth said she had a soft spot for disabled people and all animals.

“All animals are my animals. But guide dog puppies have an extra special place in my heart because they have a purpose and a mission in the world. They are going to work hard and also face challenges to help people,” she said.

When Keyworth is not out helping to train puppies or cleaning public spaces, she likes to be at home.

“Home is where I reset. I love to hang out with the dogs and my girlfriend. They are the corner stone of my life,” she said.

Keyworth also loves reading and listening to podcasts about history, describing herself as eclectic.

Catherine Keyworth from the Arcadia City Improvement District on 18 July 2022 in Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Her miniature schnauzer, Brutus, and Lily, the Africanis dog, keep Keyworth on her toes.

“I found Lily during a municipal strike on a dump in the CBD after I negotiated with a lovely Nigerian man to inoculate the whole litter and adult dogs in exchange for two puppies.

“They were only two days old when I found them,” she said.

Keyworth said she also discovered another love in her 18-year relationship with her partner – cooking.

“I’ve learned to cook traditional Indian food from scratch,” she said.

The one thing Keyworth cannot live without is a cup of Five Roses tea.

“That is what I need. Some things are not negotiable and a good cup of tea is one of them. I take my tea black, strong and juicy,” she said.

Keyworth said she was fortunate to work with people who let her be amazing. “Follow the law, do the right thing and be awesome,” she said, taking a sip.