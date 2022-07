Seated on the Market Theatre surrounded by heavy black curtains, Dimpho More describes the stage and camera lens as her second home. She’s a filmmaker, actress and now director. At 28, she has just launched her own production company, More Entertainment, which aims to tell stories of the known and unknown. More was born and raised in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and from early on, she always felt she was destined to end up in the entertainment business. “I thought I would actually be a singer, I grew up imitating some of the biggest artists and I did cultural extramural activities in...

Seated on the Market Theatre surrounded by heavy black curtains, Dimpho More describes the stage and camera lens as her second home. She’s a filmmaker, actress and now director.

At 28, she has just launched her own production company, More Entertainment, which aims to tell stories of the known and unknown. More was born and raised in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and from early on, she always felt she was destined to end up in the entertainment business.

“I thought I would actually be a singer, I grew up imitating some of the biggest artists and I did cultural extramural activities in high school like the choir, Eisteddfod and dramatised poetry,” she said.

“African parents in that era also were a little bit afraid of allowing us to explore those sort of careers because there is a perception that there is no money in them and they want you to be stable, have a nine to five job, and all these other things society wants us to do.”

So, she says, she continued to focus on the traditional academic side of her education, because she was strong in that area. However, when she left high school, “I sort of got lost in what I wanted to do”.

“I went to Varsity College in Cape Town, did this little course, then came to Johannesburg and studied marketing management … then I just hit a brick wall, where I felt like I did not know where my life was going, which led to depression.”

Doing her research, she found the Market Theatre laboratory, which was where her drama and acting journey started. The two-year course, she says, “opened the doorway to the industry because my lecturers were people I saw on television”.

South African actress Dimpho More has featured on 7 de Laan,( 2017 and 2021), Isono (BET – 2021 – 2022 Di Aparo Tsa Mama ( The Market Theatre) – 2022 and she has just finished a Neflix film which will be realesd soon. Pictured in Johannesburg, 20 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda



“I was working with stars like Desmond Dube, David Butler and many others. I was star-struck yet clung to all the knowledge.”

In the past seven years, More has been involved in groundbreaking theatrical stories and prolific TV shows, like 7de Laan, Rhythm City, as well as BET Africa’s Isono and the soon to be released Netflix film Taking Thandi.

“My first screen show was 7 de Laan, from 2017 to early 2019. As a theatre-trained actor, venturing into that space as an intern gave me time to grow and learn. I think it was the best platform to learn because it was a multi-cam, like a factory, so you always think sharp.”

“After being part of Rhythm City, I got into local films in Mzansi Magic and then went back to 7de Laan.

“Going back there made me realise I love the freelance part of this career so much. It is very risky but it is also exciting to do all these productions, because you keep growing and when one is involved in a soapie, at times it feels like you can do it in your sleep. You constantly want to be challenged as an actor.”

With theatre, she says, it is normally one production the whole year and “every time you return you’re scared of how big the space is, because it is different from screen.”

More says, being in such an industry as a female has never been easy.

“When you arrive, you always have to prove you deserve to be there. “

More said the support from family and friends has been immense and maintaining a balance in such a busy life comes with making time for everything.

“I am so grateful for a family like mine. They are there for everything, every show – even when I do not feel like they should see a certain character, especially if it is on the naughty side of life, I have to warn my parents, and grandparents, which upsets them at times because they want to watch every single thing I do.”

“In terms of balance I am very intuitive and if I feel like I have to rest, I will make sure I do, and Iam blessed to have people who understand not to take offence when I need a break. “One designates and makes time for family which is important. Discipline is also crucial – you need to prioritise and help yourself do your work.”

More has been joined by her brother who, as a director, has been involved in videos, corporate work and advertising.

“With registering my company, I am hoping to empower young black women so that they feel like the only place we belong is in front of the camera – because we look a certain way or sell a certain image,” she said.

“Women should find a reason why they want to tell certain stories, why they have this gift, and what stories you want to see that you are not seeing. I think that is where it begins – you see something missing in the market and you need to fill that gap.”

“I want to inspire people to find their voice, helping others to find their voices, to tell beautiful stories.”

More’s advice to others is “to always centre themselves and never forget their purpose”. “It is important to remind yourself you are worthy, capable and at the right place and pace,” says More. “And that your best will never be a failure but is a constant learning curve.”

– news@citizen.co.za