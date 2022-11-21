Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
21 Nov 2022
5:21 am
Special Features

Inside Boksburg’s burnt-down old school building

Hein Kaiser

Chantel, her daughter and Prince have tried to make the ruins survivable.

Martin School Boksburg
This family of circumstance have tried to make the ruins survivable and have created a tiny green space ‘indoors’. Picture: Hein Kaiser
They are some of Joburg's invisible and forgotten people. And if you really live life with blinkers on, you will pass judgment without a second thought. Chantel and her friend Prince live on the first floor of a condemned, burnt-down old school building in Boksburg. It paints a stark contrast to the leafy middle-class neighbourhood where the eyesore structure has been a bugbear for residents for decades. And while it may impact property values in the area, it is the only part-roof that the pair have had for the better part of a decade. The conditions they live in are...

Read more on these topics