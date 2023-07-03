By Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
3 Jul 2023
4:55 am
Special Features

Josh Wener: From ad agency junior to marketing fixer

By Hein Kaiser

Wener taken the road less travelled in the industry, one of substance and a low tolerance level for gobbledygook.

Josh Wener / Marketing advertising
Josh Wener at his home in Sydenham, Johannesburg. Picture: Neil McCartney
Josh Wener doesn’t frown, or fret. Nothing seems to faze him at all. It’s a bubbly disposition paired with both feet firmly on the ground. He’s not your typical advertising agency ponytail. He’s taken the road less travelled in the industry, one of substance and a low tolerance level for gobbledygook. In fact, he’s abandoned agency life and fashioned a new kind of job for himself; a fixer, in marketing. Wener has always embodied an industrious spirit. “From a young age, if I wanted something, I had to work for it,” he shared. He started his career the usual way,...

Read more on these topics