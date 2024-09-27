Claws are out: Shock ad of lion cubs for sale on WhatsApp group; tiger confiscated [VIDEOS]

A Pretoria man markets white lion cubs on WhatsApp and getting a tiger is terrifyingly simple... Where is the justice for big cats?

Photo per illustration: An advert on a Pretoria WhatsApp group for white lion cubs has caused an uproar. Picture: iStock

The unsettling discovery of a Pretoria resident marketing a litter of white lion cubs on WhatsApp and the confiscation of a tiger cub from a Pietermaritzburg home has made headlines this week.

These incidents have cast a renewed spotlight on legislation in place to regulate the alarming trend of big cats being kept as pets in residential areas.

In the video shared on a WhatsApp group, three mewing lion cubs can be seen wandering around on the wooden floors of what appears to be the seller’s private home. The young cubs were advertised with a price tag of R35 000 each.

WATCH: Lion cubs for sale on Pretoria WhatsApp group

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa confirmed that it has alerted the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“It has been reported to the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (GDARD) who have the mandate and authority to act. Thus far we can confirm that we know the alleged sellers name and contact details.”

According to Animal Welfare Society of South Africa spokesperson Allan Perrins, the department assured the organisation that an official has been tasked in dealing with the matter.

“It is our sincere hope that the lion cubs will be confiscated and ultimately be returned back to the wild.”

Rewilding of lion cubs not possible

Isabel Wentzel, the curator of the award-winning South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance (SAASA) consisting of Monkeyland, Birds of Eden, The Jukani Wildlife Sanctuary and The Hidden Forest Wildlife Sanctuary, however told The Citizen on Thursday that rewilding of lion cubs are sadly never an option.

The former senior inspector and manager of the NSPCA‘s Wildlife Protection Unit said the reality of these cases is that such cubs have not been given the chance to develop a bond with their mother.

“Humans can’t teach cubs how to be a true lion and adult lions won’t adopt them. They have also already imprinted on a human. Their only future would be a zoo or a sanctuary if they can be confiscated,” Wentzel said.

Lion cubs for sale: Gauteng Green Scorpions

Commenting on potential action that could be taken against the Pretoria man, she said that it’s against the law to keep lions in a house in Gauteng.

“It is highly likely that the Gauteng Green Scorpions will be roped in to probe the matter and embark on a sting operation.”

Permit conditions in place

“The man would need to be in the possession of more than one permit—one which allows him to keep lions and one for the right to sell wild animals,” Wentzel explained.

A potential buyer is also required to have a permit to keep a lion. Such permits state the required size of the area in which the animals will be kept.

Whoever will be transporting them, could also face a fine if they are not in possession of a permit to do so.

“Gauteng’s permit conditions is the department’s way to try and prevent people from breeding and keeping lions,” Wentzel explained.

“When someone is caught and fined without a driver’s license, their vehicle is not confiscated. The same goes when it comes to the transport of lions. The person will be fined for transporting lions without a permit, but they won’t be confiscated in Gauteng.”

ALSO READ: Don’t steal that Kruger Park magic

KZN tiger cub rescue

Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reported on Monday about a male tiger cub that was confiscated for being kept illegally in an enclosure at a property in Northern Park, Chase Valley in Pietermaritzburg.

According to Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife’s Musa Mntambo, the cub—believed to be between four and six months old—was taken to the Free Me Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre for temporary care and rehabilitation.

“After securing the required permits, it was transported to the Pretoria Zoo on Thursday where it will receive specialised care and long-term accommodation.”

A male tiger about 4-6 months old was recently confiscated from an enclosure at a Chase Valley home in PMB, where it was being illegally held. A team including police, the SPCA and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife removed the animal. It is now at the Pretoria zoo. 📹: EKZNW pic.twitter.com/TKiLebCxls September 23, 2024

Rough end of the stick for tigers in SA

Asked for comment on the matter of the tiger cub, Wentzel said that while current legislation provides some protection to South Africa’s indigenous big cats, the same does not apply to exotic animals.

It is legal and seems terrifyingly simple to keep a tiger as a pet in some South African provinces.

“The main reason, currently, for the lack of protection for tigers is that they are not indigenous to South Africa and do not hold the same protective rights as other native big cats, such as lions, leopards or cheetahs,” she explained.

“Indigenous species have a special designation within the law. They are referred to as Threatened or Protected (TOP) species and thereby given several layers of protection under national law.

Provincial ordinances: No special protection for exotic animals

“Hoever, regulations for exotic animals are determined by provincial ordinances and they are not given that special protection—they can essentially be owned as property and that drastically changes the way they can be handled.

“In Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo however, no permit is required for the legal possession or keeping of an exotic wild animal, such as tigers,” Wentzel said.

“In the Western Cape, for example, getting hold of a tiger to keep as a pet would be almost impossible. You’d need a permit to bring the animal into the province and strict rules, policies and regulations are in place which organisations such as Panthera have to adhere to in terms of keeping these animals.”

ALSO READ: SPCA worried Boksburg tiger will eat toddlers at crèche

Gaping loophole in legislation fails to protect tigers

Hence, it seems it’s dead-easy to get a pet tiger in provinces like Gauteng. All you need to do is complete the correct application form, attach your proof of payment and wait 15 working days for the application to be processed.

The requirements to own any exotic animal in Gauteng is set by Nature Conservation, a division of the GDARD.