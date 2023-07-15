By Lunga Simelane
Designer Sanele Thabethe is taking House of Sass to the world

The fashion designer defines herself as a creative, first, and a very artsy person.

Designer and founder of House of Sass Sanele Thabethe in her home studio in Randburg. Picture: Michel Bega
As South African designers continue taking over the global fashion stage, designer Sanele “Sasa” Thabethe – founder of House of Sass – is building her clothing line from her mother’s living room, a home she jokingly describes as a “slave shop” because of multiple business being run in all its corners. The mastermind behind the many glamorous outfits’ celebrities have been seen in had no idea her curiosity about creating and designing at just the age of six would have led her to this. The fashion designer defines herself as a creative, first, and a very artsy person. ALSO READ:...

