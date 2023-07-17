WATCH: In conversation with fashion designer Sanele Thabethe

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

As South African designers continue taking over the global fashion stage, designer Sanele “Sasa” Thabethe – founder of House of Sass – is building her clothing line from her mother’s living room, a home she jokingly describes as a “slave shop” because of multiple businesses being run in all its corners.

Sanele also designed swimwear for Miss SA 2022, under Thabooty’s Underwear & Shapewear, a band owned by her sister, Thando Thabethe.

