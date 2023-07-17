Multimedia

By Thahasello Mphatsoe
Multimedia Journalist
17 Jul 2023
3:30 pm

WATCH: In conversation with fashion designer Sanele Thabethe

Sanele also designed swimwear for Miss SA 2022 under Thabooty’s Underwear & Shapewear.

As South African designers continue taking over the global fashion stage, designer Sanele “Sasa” Thabethe – founder of House of Sass – is building her clothing line from her mother’s living room, a home she jokingly describes as a “slave shop” because of multiple businesses being run in all its corners.

Sanele also designed swimwear for Miss SA 2022, under Thabooty’s Underwear & Shapewear, a band owned by her sister, Thando Thabethe.

