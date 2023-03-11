Lunga Simelane
Journalist
5 minute read
11 Mar 2023
6:15 am
Special Features

Florida police station commander always expects the unexpected

During his 32 years of service, Colonel Amos Tsotetsi says he experienced some challenges after he joined Saps.

South African Police Service / Florida station
Station Commander of Florida Police Station, Colonel Amos Tsotsetsi speaks to The Citizen newspaper about his life in Roodepoort on 7 March 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
If he is not indulging himself with watching FBI shows on TV, then he is out fighting crime and heavily investing himself in his community. South African Police Service (Saps) Florida police station commander Colonel Amos Tsotetsi, 52, describes himself as a humble man from humble beginnings. He grew up in Maboloka, Brits, in North West. “I come from a family of seven and my parents are still alive. But unfortunately, we recently lost my sister,” he says. Ironically it was when he was still staying with his sister in Naledi, Soweto, that he joined the police service, by chance...

