Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
1 Mar 2023
5:48 pm
Parliament

MPs urge Saps to pay police more, outsource car maintenance services

Getrude Makhafola

MPs say the police service needs to be professionalised to reduce crime and get better recruits.

MPs urge Saps to professionalise, outsource car maintenance services
Members of the SA Police Service (Saps) at a parade in Cape Town. Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
Members of Parliament's police portfolio committee urged police management to consider outsourcing its corruption-ridden state vehicle maintenance services, further seeking answers on how they plan to streamline services and tackle the worrying crime rate. Police Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale and some of the South African Police Service's (Saps) management appeared before Parliament on Wednesday to report back on the third-quarter performance ahead of the financial year-end. Their appearance followed that of Police Minister Bheki Cele who presented the national crime statistics two weeks ago. Cops' wages and danger allowance too little The DNA analysis backlog, firearm theft, unsafe police stations,...

