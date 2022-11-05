Lunga Mzangwe
Vuyo Zungula: Champion of the poor, voiceless and marginalised

Zungula describes himself as someone who does not make populist postures to entertain or make a show for the public.

ATM President, Vuyolwethu Zungula at his home in Centurion, 8 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
He holds the government to account as his speciality, but holds no grudges against anyone. That's Vuyolwethu Zungula, a young politician whose African Transformation Movement (ATM) has chosen to be a thorn on the side of President Cyril Ramaphosa. His approach is not based on populism but on principle to hold the government to account. Born and raised in Msobomvu township, eGcuwa in the Eastern Cape, Zungula says his grandparents, along with many cousins and other relatives, played a pivotal role in his life. “My grandfather used to manufacture toilets used in the villages. I helped him on weekends.” Although...

