‘Watch this space’: Zondo to deliver state capture report to Ramaphosa in January

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will submit the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa in January next year.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed this on Thursday during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held the day before.

The minister said the president would receive the much-anticipated report on 1 January 2022.

“Watch this space,” Gungubele said.

“Cabinet anticipates that in addition to exposing the perpetrators of corruption, this report will also provide us with proposals to strengthen our systems to prevent corruption.”

The commission was appointed in January 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma, after the release of the state capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela and an order by the Pretoria High Court compelling Zuma to appoint the inquiry to investigate allegations of wide-scale corruption and looting by his close associates and the controversial Gupta family.

The inquiry started its work on 21 August 2018 and has heard the testimony of more than 330 witnesses.

Since then, the Zondo commission has had to deal with several delays in completing its work, including the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission was granted its fifth and final extension by the Pretoria High Court in September this year to conclude its work.

Zondo revealed in June this year that the inquiry had cost taxpayers almost R1 billion since its establishment but he insisted that its “work can’t be measured in rands and cents”.

Anti-Corruption Day

At the same time, Gungubele said Cabinet joined the rest of the world on Thursday in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day under the theme: “Corruption-free future starts today, it starts with me”.

He said the success in the fight against corruption in the country depended on the involvement of all South Africans.

“Corruption, whether large or small, remains one of the greatest challenges facing the country and holds back economic growth and social development,” Gungubele said.

“If you see something, say something; report corruption by dialling the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800-701-701.”

