Justice Department and NPA agree to collaborate on access to Zondo commission database

The justice department was at loggerheads with the NPA over access to a database with crucial state capture evidence.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have agreed to resolve issues surrounding access to the state capture commission’s database.

The state capture commission is also known as the Zondo commission.

In September, the DoJ denied suggestions that it was blocking the NPA from accessing the commission’s records, which contain crucial state capture evidence.

‘Constructive discussions’

This denial followed a report alleging that the NPA had been blocked from accessing the crucial data from the State Capture Commission for over two years.

In a joint statement on Friday, both the DoJ and NPA said they held “constructive discussions” on Wednesday, with regard to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (IDAC) request to access information in the state capture commission repository

“The parties have agreed to strengthen their collaboration with a view to resolving all outstanding issues pertaining to IDAC access and to facilitate efficient and effective response to all IDAC requests.

“The parties also have agreed to set up a technical working group from both sides that will immediately start working on all the urgent issues to ensure that IDAC carries out its mandate without any challenges,” they said.

The parties said Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi — who took over the portfolio from embattled minister Thembi Simelane in a recent cabinet reshuffle — will be “regularly briefed on progress” of the collaboration to ensure that the parties are given any high-level support needed.

“The meeting was led by DoJ Director-General Advocate Doctor Mashabane and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi,” the organisations said.

Zondo commission

The database is believed to hold evidence that could be incriminating for many individuals in the African National Congress (ANC) and the government, and might be related – but not limited – to vast tranches of documents about corruption at state-owned companies (SOE) such as Eskom, Transnet, South African Airways (SAA) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The Zondo commission was established in January 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector in South Africa.

The six-part report details the case against Zuma and other government officials after having heard testimony from hundreds of witnesses.

It received eight extensions to finish its report, with 15 June 2022 being the end of its mandate.

The commission also investigated thousands of documents on Zuma’s two terms as president.

