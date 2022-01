The Zondo commission report has shaken the ANC because people from competing factions in the party have beenimplicated… and with some senior members already indicating they may not endorse the outcome, the organisation could close ranks and not endorse the report’s recommendations of prosecutions. The reaction to the report could be heavily influenced by the faction loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure his political survival towards this year’s crucial elective ANC national conference. Ramaphosa’s right-hand man, ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, was the first to publicly indicate the party may not wholly approve the Zondo report and it’s believed...

The Zondo commission report has shaken the ANC because people from competing factions in the party have been

implicated… and with some senior members already indicating they may not endorse the outcome, the organisation could close ranks and not endorse the report’s recommendations of prosecutions.

The reaction to the report could be heavily influenced by the faction loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure his political survival towards this year’s crucial elective ANC national conference.

Ramaphosa’s right-hand man, ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, was the first to publicly indicate the party may not wholly approve the Zondo report and it’s believed it could close ranks and strike an escape compromise.

In a statement at the weekend, Mantashe cautioned ANC members not to use the report “as an axe to chop one another”.

This was interpreted by experts to say he was agitating for the ANC not to act against its implicated members.

The report recommended prosecution for the likes of former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni and fellow board member Yakhe Kwinana.

READ: First part of state capture report finally available to public

It was also expected to make recommendations against corrupt politicians. It already suggested the establishment of an independent anti-corruption body and criminalisation of donations to political parties by bidders for state contracts, among others.

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said he believed Mantashe was talking about himself and pre-empting his likely mentioning in wrongdoing by Zondo.

He said the minister was preparing the country and ANC members for the bad news or what may be said about himself and other senior ANC members.

Another analyst, Prof Barry Hanyane, from North-West University, said Mantashe’s statement was misplaced and typical of his “Mantashe-ing”, referring to his tendency to make a U-turn on an issue and being contradictory.

“His statement is misplaced because people expect the ANC leadership to endorse some form of sanction against its members implicated in the report,” Hanyane said.

“In the end, the report will not only finger ANC members. I think it’s being oversensitive and inviting misrepresentation of some sort at a time when the party is expected to take a strong stance against state capture or corruption.”

Top ANC members, including Mantashe, have appeared before the commission accused of bribery by Bosasa, a logistics company that enjoyed long state contracts.

Others implicated in the Bosasa saga include ANC national executive committee member and former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Deputy Minister for Defence Thabang Makwetla and former ANC MP

Vincent Smith.

Bosasa allegedly installed security cameras at Mantashe’s and other ANC politicians’ homes and other bribery in favours of certain politicians and state officials.

Mantashe’s statement, said Breakfast, was an indication of the future stance the ANC might take towards the report.

ALSO READ: State capture report: Zondo too desperate to be next Chief Justice, says EFF

Breakfast said Ramaphosa was not the man to rock the boat but, instead, would try to protect his political future by not acting against party members involved.

Besides, he said, Mantashe was particularly important for Ramaphosa’s political survival.

“If the president were to act against him, it would jeopardise his re-election campaign and he wouldn’t risk it. At the same time, this would pose a dilemma for Ramaphosa because his opponents in the Zuma camp would demand to be absolved of any wrongdoing.”

Other leaders who appeared before the commission included former president Jacob Zuma, who subsequently refused to come to the probe, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa.

– ericn@citizen.co.za