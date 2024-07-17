Matric preliminary exams: Tips for studying

To help learners prepare for matric prelims, we have put together study tips and hacks.

Facilitating concentration, sleeping well and paying attention to your diet could help boost your memory ahead of upcoming exams. Picture: Photography AndreaObzerova / Getty Images©

The matric preliminary exams are approaching fast in South Africa. Grade 12 students are expected to study hard for the exams that will help them prepare for the final matric papers at the end of the year.

Though the exact date may vary depending on the school, exams are expected to take place between August and September.

Check with your school to know when your exams start, and use this chance to practice and improve your skills before the final exam.

To help learners prepare, we have put together the following study tips and hacks :

Create a Study Plan: Develop a study plan and stick to it! Set specific goals for each study session to help you stay focused and motivated. Use a planner, calendar, or app to schedule your study sessions and track your progress.

Stay Organised: Keep all your study materials in one place, including notes, past papers, and textbooks. Organise your notes using a system that works for you, such as colour-coding or tabbing. Use a binder or folder to keep everything tidy and easily accessible.

Identify Weak Areas: Identify your weak areas and allocate more time to improve them. Use a graph or chart to track your progress and identify areas where you need extra help. Focus on one weak area at a time, and use active learning techniques to reinforce your understanding.

Practice, Practice, Practice!: Practice past papers and questions to build familiarity with the exam format and boost your confidence. Use flashcards to memorise key terms and concepts, and create concept maps to visualize relationships between ideas. Try active recall techniques like summarising notes in your own words or explaining concepts to a friend.

Seek Help When Needed: Don't hesitate to seek help when you need it! Ask your teachers, classmates, or tutors for assistance. Use online resources like video tutorials, podcasts, or study groups to supplement your learning.

Stay Motivated: Remind yourself of your goals and why you're working hard. Use a motivational quote or image to inspire you, or create a vision board to visualize your success. Celebrate your progress and achievements along the way, no matter how small! It's also really helpful to gift yourself after achieving each goal, like getting a chocolate bar or your favourite snack after you finish studying.

Stay Healthy: Take care of your physical and mental health by eating well, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. Use a wellness tracker or app to monitor your progress and stay on top of your game.

Use Active Learning Techniques: Use active learning techniques like mnemonics, acronyms, and rhymes to memorise key information. Create mind maps or concept maps to visualise relationships between ideas. Use different colours, fonts, and highlighting to make your notes more engaging and memorable.

Study Hacks:

Use the Pomodoro Technique: Study in focused 25-minute increments, followed by a five-minute break.

Create a "cheat sheet" with key terms and concepts. It is also advantageous to use the one-paper style as a cheat sheet. The one-paper method refers to writing everything you've studied on a single paper, from your memory. This method tricks your brain into taking in a lot of information faster and shorter than you would normally.

Use music to your advantage: Listen to instrumental music or white noise to boost focus. Spotify, YouTube and or Apple Music usually have study playlists with the aforementioned sounds.

Listen to instrumental music or white noise to boost focus. Spotify, YouTube and or Apple Music usually have study playlists with the aforementioned sounds. Take breaks to move your body and refresh your mind.

Use visual aids like diagrams, flowcharts, and infographics to simplify complex information.

