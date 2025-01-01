Mpumalanga Saps dismisses claims of 23 bodies stolen from mortuary

The police emphasised that reports, which have been circulating recently, are false and have caused unnecessary community concern.

The police have also dismissed reports of an alleged hijacking incident involving a Mozambican. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga has vehemently refuted viral social media claims about 23 dead bodies allegedly stolen from a mortuary in Barberton, describing the reports as completely fabricated.

“The Office of the Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga would like to categorically state that these claims are false and have no basis in reality. There are no reports or incidents of bodies being stolen from any mortuary in Barberton or anywhere else in the province,” said Saps spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

Another false report debunked

In a separate matter, the police have also dismissed reports of an alleged hijacking incident involving a Mozambican.

According to the false report, the suspect was armed with an AK-47 on the road towards Mananga Border.

Mdhluli confirmed that these reports are entirely unfounded, with no such incidents reported to the Saps in Mpumalanga.

“The Saps in Mpumalanga would also like to clarify that these reports are entirely fabricated and untrue. No such incidents are reported to the SAPS in Mpumalanga,” Mdhluli clarified.

Warning against misinformation

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has urged the public to exercise caution when sharing information on social media platforms.

“Spreading false information can lead to unnecessary panic and fear in the community. We urge the public to report any suspicious activity or crimes to the Saps so that we can investigate and take appropriate action,” said Mkhwanazi.

The police emphasised that both recent reports are false and have caused unnecessary community concern.

