Nearly 50 Stilfontein illegal miners resurface, police says no evidence of cannibalism

Rescue operations are still ongoing at the Stilfontein mine.

More arrests have been made as illegal miners, known as zama zamas, emerge from the abandoned mine in Stilfontein, North West province.

Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site, with some miners resisting arrest by remaining underground in an attempt to evade capture.

The mine features three primary entry and exit points: Margaret Shaft, Buffelsfontein Shaft 10, and Buffelsfontein Shaft 11.

As part of Operation Vala Umgodi, law enforcement has intensified efforts to curb illegal mining, which poses severe risks to safety and the environment.

More Stilfontein illegal miners resurface

On Saturday morning, the South African Police Service (Saps) reported that eleven illegal miners had resurfaced from Buffelsfontein Shaft 10.

This followed the emergence of ten miners from Margaret Shaft on Friday.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed that a total of 47 people have been apprehended since Monday, 23 December.

“All suspects are still being processed,” said Myburgh.

The zama zamas are expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They will face charges of illegal mining, trespassing, and contravening the Immigration Act for being in South Africa unlawfully.

Riverlea shootout

In a related development, Gauteng police have arrested six suspected illegal miners following a shootout in Riverlea, Langlaagte, on Friday.

The confrontation occurred after law enforcement received intelligence about illegal mining activities in the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo explained that members of the national intervention unit were deployed to investigate.

“On arrival at the mentioned spot, police found tools used for illegal mining. While confiscating the tools, the suspects started shooting at the police, and the shootout ensued,” Masondo said on Saturday.

Two suspects were arrested during the shootout and were found in possession of a rifle, a pistol, and magazines loaded with ammunition.

Four additional suspects were arrested nearby.

Masondo confirmed that all six suspects face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and attempted murder.

“Further investigation revealed that all the suspects are in the country illegally,” he added.

Stilfontein illegal miners resort to cannibalism

This week, a letter allegedly from illegal miners at shaft 11 has circulated on social media, claiming that zama zamas have resorted to cannibalism due to severe starvation.

North West police have confirmed they were aware of the letter, stating there were many other similar letters from the miners asking for more food.

“We as the police cannot confirm that we absolutely have no physical evidence to back that up,” Myburgh told SAfm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has vowed to escalate their fight for humanitarian aid for illegal miners in Stilfontein to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Thus far, two applications by the Society for the Protection of our Constitution and Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) have been dismissed by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The applications sought to compel the government to provide food, water, and medical supplies to the zama zamas.

To date, at least 1 500 illegal miners have been arrested, and nine bodies have been recovered.

However, hundreds are believed to remain trapped underground.