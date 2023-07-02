By Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
7 minute read
2 Jul 2023
7:15 am
South Africa

‘Just not worth it anymore’: Stock theft forcing Free State farmers to sell their livestock

By Stephen Tau

Free State farmers turn to tech to curb stock theft after police support proves unreliable.

Free State farmers Lappies Labuschagne stock theft sheep
Free State farmer Jaco Labuschagne (L) and his father Lappies Labuschagne at their farm near the town of Paul Roux in Dihlabeng Local Municipality, 27 June 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Stock theft is making it difficult for farmers in parts of the Free State to assist in dealing with high unemployment rates, according to one of the farmers who also fallen victim to this ever-growing crime, Jaco Labuschagne. The Citizen visited the farming community of the Paul Roux district this week following complaints from farmers about rising stock theft incidents. Labuschagne recalled one of the recent incidents where 25 of their sheep was stolen. Lappies Labuschagne (L) and his son Jaco Labuschagne at their farm near the town of Paul Roux in Dihlabeng Local Municipality, 27 June 2023. Picture: Nigel...

Read more on these topics