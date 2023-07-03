Farm stock theft could light a race riot powder keg

By Editorial staff

The life of the average farmer is not one of ease or, indeed, bags of money, as some political populists will have their supporters believe, as they beat the drum for land redistribution.

South African farmers are resilient and adaptable, as some in the Free State emphasised when we spoke to them.

These boere certainly know how to, as the old saying goes “maak ‘n plan” (come up with a solution).

So, if there’s load shedding, they invest in solar power or use generators to keep the electricity flowing.

When the roads maintenance agencies don’t send out graders to improve their gravel roads, the farmers do it for themselves… to such an extent, they told us, that the roads in their area are often better than the government-maintained tarred ones.

To deal with the “out of control” stock theft, farmers have formed their own security networks, to keep an eye on their cattle and sheep, which are regular targets for rustlers.

They use cameras, drones and regular patrols.

Farmers have to do this because the police are ineffective in combatting the problem – because they don’t care or they don’t have the resources.

However, what is worrying is that the farmers see little justice.

One said frankly: “The next question is: what do we do with the people we catch? What are the farmers going to do to solve that problem?

“If the government cannot punish them, then what must happen to the skelms to stop them taking our property?”

And therein lie the seeds to a potential future tragedy.

Like most victims of crime in this country, farmers are angry… angry at having to cut their herds and having to lay off workers.

And angry at the lack of punishment for the thieves.

If they take the law into their own hands, they could light a race riot powder keg.