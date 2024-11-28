Taps empty? Johannesburg Water gives timeline for ‘normal operations’ to resume

Johannesburg Water blamed overpopulation, hot weather, increased demand and leaks for the city's water problems.

As taps run dry in several areas of Johannesburg, with some residents going more than a week without water, Johannesburg Water says normal operations should resume shortly.

The prolonged water interruptions have created distress in multiple neighbourhoods.

Joburg Water held a media briefing on Thursday to address the current state of water supply in the city.

Residents in Coronationville, Melville, and Westbury took to the streets on Thursday morning to protest the lack of water in their areas.

A group of Johannesburg residents and activists, including WaterCAN and Outa, protest on 28 November 2024 in Westbury over water issues affecting the city. Residents of Westbury and surrounds have experienced water cuts for the past eight days. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Some residents said they have had empty taps for multiple days, with the worst being just over a week so far.

The protest came hours after the Democratic Alliance (DA) held a similar march on Wednesday to highlight the water crisis in the city.

More than 500 party members picketed outside the City of Johannesburg’s (CoJ) Council Chambers over the city’s inefficiency in managing and addressing the water issues.

The DA gave the mayor 14 days to respond to its memorandum which demanded the dissolution of the Johannesburg Water board.

Johannesburg water woes to end soon?

During the briefing, Johannesburg Water acknowledged that there are issues affecting its infrastructure and indicated that normal operations should resume shortly.

The entity’s Operations Manager Logan Moonsamy cited demand and supply imbalances, which have been exacerbated by the hot weather.

“We are of the view if the system is maintained, normal operation will resume in the next two, three days in the affected areas,” Logan said.

The affected areas are extensive. Westbury has been experiencing water interruptions for approximately eight days.

Other impacted neighbourhoods include Melville, Coronationville, Emmarentia, and parts of Claremont.

Moonsamy confirmed that water tankers have been supplied to these areas.

He added that Joburg Water will start medium-term water turnaround projects in February 2025.

Water infrastructure challenges

While old infrastructure remains a primary concern, Moonsamy said there are multiple reasons for the ongoing water challenges, including overpopulation, urbanisation, hot weather, increased demand and leaks.

“Three-bedroom houses have been demolished and stands have been consolidated and student accommodations have taken up, back-up dwellings have just appeared because people are supplementing their incomes. The density of that population in that supply zone, noting our educational institutes are in the close facility, comprises a lot of densely populated areas, where previously you have a family of five or six people [but] now because they built a student accommodation, you have 200.”

He added that the emergence of larger populations significantly strains the water supply and sewer network.

Moonsamy also said illegal connections, non-revenue consumption, and non-payment of municipal bills were additional factors.

Among the significant infrastructure challenges, Johannesburg Water discovered 22 of its reservoirs leaking beyond the acceptable rate.

According to Moonsamy, critical infrastructure issues are straining the city’s water system.

In the previous financial year, their infrastructure survey across 12 100 kilometres of waterlines uncovered alarming statistics, with 2 396 burst pipes, 6 724 leaking litres, 442 leaking valves, and 259 leaking hydrants.

However, Moonsamy said these issues have been resolved.

‘No quick fix solution’

Moonsamy explained that Johannesburg Water’s immediate plans – which includes pressure management, smart technology use, improved response time, leak detection, credit control, disconnections, and isolation of bursts – are not designed to resolve all water challenges immediately.

“There is no quick fix solution for infrastructure upgrades in terms of pipe replacement and reservoir structure repairs,” he admitted.

“We are employing smart technology in the form of smart controllers – these smart controllers are intelligent devices that are bolted onto the pressure reducing valves. They reduce pressures at night when the system pressures and losses are the highest,” he explained.

In an effort to curb the water crisis, Gauteng imposed level 1 water restrictions.

Moonsamy added that on 1 December, Johannesburg Water will implement associated level 1 water tariffs.

The level 1 restrictions, introduced on 1 September, prohibit daily water-related activities for 12 hours daily.

Between 6am and 6pm, residents are should not:

Water gardens using a hosepipe

Fill swimming pools

Wash cars

Use hosepipes or high-pressure equipment on pavements

Moonsamy noted that if the current restrictions are not effective, they may be increased to level 2 or level 3.

