Water restriction tariff could be coming for Joburg residents

As residents struggle with water shortages, Johannesburg Water has told The Citizen it is meeting with the City of Johannesburg to discuss the possible introduction of a “level one water tariff”.

It did not confirm how much this tariff would be or how it would be charged.

This comes amid supply issues that have left taps dry in parts of the city for several days.

Some residents have gone more than a week without water, but Joburg Water said normal operations should resume in two or three days.

The prolonged water interruptions created distress in multiple neighbourhoods including Coronationville, Melville, and Westbury, prompting residents to take to the streets on Thursday morning to protest the lack of water in their areas.

Joburg water level restrictions

During a media briefing held on Thursday, Joburg Water’s Logan Moonsamy said the utility was implementing immediate plans to curb the city’s water issues.

These plans, which include pressure management, smart technology use, improved response time, leak detection, credit control, disconnections, and isolation of bursts, are not designed to resolve all water challenges immediately.

“There is no quick fix solution for infrastructure upgrades in terms of pipe replacement and reservoir structure repairs,” he admitted.

“We are employing smart technology in the form of smart controllers – these smart controllers are intelligent devices that are bolted onto the pressure reducing valves. They reduce pressures at night when the system pressures and losses are the highest,” he further explained.

In an effort to curb the water crisis, Gauteng imposed level 1 water restrictions.

Moonsamy added that on 1 December, Joburg Water will implement associated level 1 water tariffs.

The level 1 restrictions, introduced on 1 September, prohibit daily water-related activities for 12 hours daily.

Between 6am and 6pm, residents should not:

Water gardens using a hosepipe

Fill swimming pools

Wash cars

Use hosepipes or high-pressure equipment on pavements

Moonsamy noted that if the current restrictions are not effective, they may be increased to level 2 or level 3.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini on Friday said the level 1 water restrictions were introduced due to the high demand season, which usually occurs between September and March every year (during hot temperature months).

“This is done to try to ensure consistent and uninterrupted water supply. Water consumption has risen significantly, with daily usage reaching approximately 270 litres per person, surpassing the target of 175 litres,” she said.

Factors influencing water supply

Dhlamini listed climate factors, in the form of prolonged droughts and unprecedented rainfall patterns, have also reduced water availability in reservoirs, further impacting the overall supply.

“To address these challenges, Johannesburg Water has introduced measures such as overnight throttling (reduction of pressure and flow) of water supply between 21:00 and 04:00 to allow reservoirs to recover overnight,” Dhlamini added.

Level 1 water restrictions took effect from 1 September and will conclude on 31 March 2025.

Dhlamini said that “customers and residents who do not abide by the restrictions can face bylaw enforcement. This is done through the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)”.

